Horror as motorcyclist is decapitated in freak accident

Tragedy as newlywed motorcyclist expecting his first child is DECAPITATED after car crash brings down utility pole leaving wire stretched across the road

A motorcyclist was decapitated in a freak accident after a driver in a Ford Taurus crashed into a telephone pole and caused a tension wire to fall across a road in California.

Fabian Zepeda, 27, who was expecting his first child with the love of his life, Vanessa Quintana, was traveling south on Macy Street in San Bernardino just moments after a man driving a Ford Taurus crashed shortly after 9am.

The driver of the car lost control of his vehicle and struck a mailbox before driving across a home‘s yard, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Coroner‘s officials said in a that the car then hit a wooden telephone pole that snapped in half, causing a tension wire to fall across Macy Street.

Authorities said Zepeda, who was married and about to be a father to a baby girl, was decapitated when he drove into the wire that stretched across the road.

He was knocked off the motorcycle as it continued down Macy Street until it crashed at Highland Avenue, according to.

Police say the driver of the vehicle didn‘t appear to be intoxicated and he wasn‘t arrested pending further investigation.

However, officials had his blood drawn to be tested as a matter of protocol.

Zepeda leaves behind his wife Quintana, who created a account to raise funds for his funeral arrangements, and his unborn child.

‘Fabian Zepeda was a loving son, husband, brother, and friend. He was the most caring, loving, family orientated unique individual who always managed to care for others before himself,‘ she wrote.

The couple had only been married for one year and Quintana was expecting their first child.

‘On Jan. 2017, we found out we were expecting our first child. I am now 4 months pregnant with our baby girl. I am very happy to keep a little blessing from my husband,‘ she wrote online.

Authorities shut down the road surrounding the crash scene for several hours as crews worked to repair the pole.

Police said they will conduct a joint investigation with San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies.