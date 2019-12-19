House approves Haslam‘s tuition-free college plan

CLOSESkip in x

Mike Krause, the executive director of the state's higher education commission, explains the Tennessee Reconnect scholarship Adam Tamburin / The Tennessean

Gov. Bill Haslam(Photo: File/USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee)

Gov. Bill Haslam‘s plan to offer Tennessee adults tuition-free community college moved closer to a reality Thursday when state House members approved the measure.

Haslam proposed the Tennessee Reconnect grant earlier this year. The plan would build on the Tennessee Promise scholarship model, which offers high school students tuition-free community college.

If the plan is approved by the Senate, every Tennessee resident without a college education will be able to pursue higher education without paying tuition. Tennessee would be the first state in the nation to offer such widespread college access.

Current estimates suggest the plan would cost the state $11.2 million per year. Funding would come from the state‘s lottery proceeds.

Buoyed by the national praise for Tennessee Promise, the Reconnect plan has enjoyed relatively smooth passage through the General Assembly. The House passed it with a 87-6 vote after a few minutes of discussion.

The bill must pass through the Senate before it can make it to Haslam‘s desk. Should it pass, adults could start tuition-free community college in fall 2018.

Jake Lowary contributed to this report.

Jake Lowary contributed to this report.

