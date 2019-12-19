How can Manchester United beat Chelsea? – TACKLE KEOWN

How can Manchester United beat Chelsea? Is Kylian Mbappe really as good as Arsenal legend Thierry Henry?- TACKLE KEOWN

Sportsmail columnist Martin Keown returned to answer more of your questions in this week‘s Tackle Keown.

The former Arsenal defender had his say on the Player of the Year shortlist, Leicester‘s chance in the Champions League and game at .

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe‘s performance against Borussia Dortmund is also up for discussion as well as Martin‘s former club Arsenal following their defeat by Crystal Palace.

Scroll down to read Martin‘s answers to your questions.

James Andrew Host commentator

Martin Keown Host commentator

13:29

Jose Mourinho is a flag bearer for players who get their head down and work hard. Making him captain is another example of Mourinho wanting to reward that player.

He is also making a statement to the fans who have not supported Fellaini that he is prepared to stick with the players who have worked hard for him.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini was handed the captain's armband for Manchester United's win over Sunderland





13:23 Can Manchester United upset Chelsea on Sunday? – Luke from Rochester

I doubt it. If you are a Chelsea player, the message is, ‘If we get something here, we’re champions’.

Manchester United are capable of doing something special against Chelsea but the fact they will have played 51 games already his season will catch up with them.

While United have travelled to face Anderlecht this week, Chelsea will have had no distractions ahead of this big match.

Tottenham will be desperate for Chelsea to slip up but I think the best they can hope for is a draw.

Chelsea are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and look certain to win the league Manchester United host Chelsea in a game sandwiched inbetween two crucial Europa League games against Anderlecht





13:17 Was Arsenal‘s defeat by Palace the straw that broke the camel’s back? – David from Kingston

For all Arsenal fans it was a sickening blow. Sam Allardyce identified a weakness in the Arsenal team and exploited it.

Christian Benteke is so difficult to contain and everything Crystal Palace did was through the Belgian. Arsenal were being bullied and they did not have the resolve or the fight to get back into the game.

It feels as if Arsenal are sleepwalking out of the Champions League positions. The players do not want to be booed as they step onto the team bus, or be told they are not fit to wear the shirt.

There will have been a moment on that bus after the game when it will have dawned on everyone just how low things have got.

I feel Arsene Wenger has underestimated his greatest value as a manager.

No manager I played for had more belief in me than Wenger. When a manager has that much trust in you it generates an extra 10 or 20 per cent in your performance.

If there had been such uncertainty about his future while I was playing, that X factor might have fallen away.

One of Wenger’s greatest strengths is the warmth he creates. With Wenger not confirming whether he will stay or go, the players face all of that being ripped away.

They are not strong enough to face that prospect.

It is why the players have not been performing. Their self esteem has fallen and their confidence has been sapped. It is affecting the environment at the club and the feelgood factor among the group.

Wenger has to make a decision and quickly to help the group.

Alexis Sanchez looks dejected as Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace Pressure is mounting Arsene Wenger to make an announcement over his future





13:10

It is too early to declare who is the greatest in this epic battle between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

I am a Messi fan but longevity will be key to whoever wins this race. This competition between the two will keep their careers burning brightly for many years.

Ronaldo wants to be the top dog. He is motivated by being the best player in his era – and it will feel like a significant achievement for him that he has reached 100 European goals before his rival.

But Messi is sure to come roaring back – we are witnessing two of the greatest players ever to kick a football and there is nothing between them.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich to take his tally of goals in Europe to 100





13:00

Mourinho has hindered the development of young players by saying that he was ‘making every decision’ for Luke Shaw against Everton.

At grassroots level there are so many parents who are trying to control their kids from the touchline.

Young players need to be free in their minds to enjoy their football. If you are going to shout anything, just say ‘well done’.

Under George Graham at Arsenal, Stewart Houston would keep whistling at me from the sidelines to get my attention.

I felt like a sheepdog on the pitch! In one game I went over to the referee in the first five minutes and asked if he could find out who was whistling. He went over to the dugout and told them to stop!

Jose Mourinho shakes hands with Luke Shaw after he substitutes him against Sunderland





12:51

They are – although the situation may play into Atletico’s hands. Leicester will be desperate for a goal but Atletico are the masters of hurting teams on the counter attack.

It will be interesting, though, to see how Atletico deal with the atmosphere of the King Power stadium.

Last season Leicester made you feel that anything was possible if you had enough self-belief. That light had gone out this season but was rekindled with their magnificent victory over Sevilla.

With Leicester the underdogs facing an impossible ask, the second leg will be of great interest.

Leicester City are 1-0 down to Atletico Madrid after the first leg in the Champions League Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring the only goal of the game for Atletico





12:44 Do you agree with the comparisons between Kylian Mbappe and Thierry Henry? – Sean from Chorley

Watching Mbappe for Monaco and Ousmane Dembele for Dortmund last night reminded me of Nicolas Anelka and Thierry Henry.

Mbappe is ruthless. His finish last night was emphatic. Henry liked that textbook finish into the corner but I feel Mbappe may have an even greater range to his finishing.

Henry was used sparingly in his early days at Monaco but they have kept Mbappe out there. It tells me that they are probably preparing to sell him.

There must be an avalanche of clubs trying to buy him. He has a similar movement to Marcus Rashford but Mbappe is more dynamic and powerful.

We had Anelka at Arsenal when he was 17 and it is truly amazing when you see someone so talented that young. I get the same feeling watching Mbappe.

Kylian Mbapp scored twice for Monaco during their first leg win over Dortmund Mbapp's performance had drawn comparisons to former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry Ousmane Dembele scored and played well for Borussia Dortmund despite being on the losing side





12:35

Dele Alli wins hands down – he is a matchwinner. For a player who has just turned 21 he is so balanced and seems to be enjoying everything.

He is at the perfect club in terms of his education with a core group of like-minded English players. From an Arsenal point of view I look upon them with envy!

I do not understand why a player who is 24 is on the shortlist. I am not taking anything away from Michael Keane – he has performed well for Burnley this season and is now firmly on the England conveyor belt after his displays last month.

But if a 24-year-old can be shortlisted for Young Player of the Year then surely Alli could win it for the next three years!

If Keane can make the shortlist then I would argue that Harry Maguire at Hull – who is two months younger than the Burnley defender – should have been in with a shout. On recent performances Maguire is definitely ahead of Keane.

It would feel strange if Romelu Lukaku, who is an established Premier League player, was named Young Player of the Year at 23.

The cut-off point should be 23. I would have thought the winner should be a player aged 21 or 22.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli looks to be the favourite to win the young player of the year





12:30

It is a bit odd that Diego Costa is not there. He is the most difficult centre forward to play against in the Premier League.

Without him it means there is a choice between the flamboyant Eden Hazard or the industrious N’Golo Kante.

Kante is now the benchmark for central midfielders. He is like an extra player in the way he makes sure his team are not outnumbered in every area of the pitch.

Just look at the ground he covers. Chelsea versus Tottenham is a mouthwatering FA Cup semi-final but Kante means that Spurs will effectively have to face 12 men!

Kante is my choice for Player of the Year but Hazard can count himself unlucky this year.

He is getting close to Ronaldo, Messi, Bale and Neymar’s level. He is the Premier League’s nearest thing to those players.

I love his change of pace. Hazard moves so quickly that his opponents do not have a chance to work out what he has done.

Chelsea's Diego Costa has not been included on the PFA Player of the Year shortlist





