How to spot the £5billion-a-year cold call fraudsters

Matt Horan, whose Poole company C3IA Solutions works with GCHQ, wants to help Britons beat scams that now cost consumers £5billion every year.

Phone and internet fraud has reached ‘epidemic‘ levels in the past year with 5.6million people being ripped off on the phone or online.

Con artists are using new tactics every day to get people to part with their cash, with victims sucked in losing an average of £2,500 each.

Mr Horan found fame this year after he was filmed posing as an ignorant computer user as a conman tried to take control of his computer.

After 35 minutes of wasting their time the supervisor became so irate he told Mr Horan to ‘f*** off‘ before slamming down the phone.

Today he is spelling out the top scams used by fraudsters and has set out how to spot the tell-tale signs you are being ripped off.

The scams

Phishing: Spoof emails asking for you to enter information, respond to a request, donate something or pay something. If people respond they hand data over to fraudsters;

Vishing: It is a scam when caller is trying to get you to do something that will compromise your PC or provide them with account information. They may also ask to take over your machine claiming there is something wrong with it;

ID Fraud: People have their cards cloned when using ATM machines and the card is then used to purchase theatre tickets, shopping, meals or other luxuries;

WarDriving: WarDriving involves criminals driving around and finding an insecure WiFI Access Point and then using this for access to the internet. This has been greatly reduced to establishment free WiFI Hotspots and also users now utilising strong WiFI encryption using WPA2;

eBay fakes: There are increasing instances of fake items being sold and over the internet, even though some seem to have good references and approval ratings, these can be spoofed;

Man in the Middle: This is when fraudsters make a near perfect copy a website that you are trying to log into. The victim Google‘s their bank, for example, and follows the link that is presented. The victim then logs into his/her account entering their credentials because this is a fake site. The fraudsters then capture the victim‘s account details and almost at the same time log into the real site using the victims credentials. It is then just a case of transferring money out of the account, buying goods, or changing account details so the victim cannot gain access and the fraudster has full access;

How to fight back

Tip 1: Remember: If the caller is genuine they will know your account details already. They will never ask it. They will not need your email address, address, mobile phone number or account reference number;

Tip 2: If they call you always ask them to give you a direct dial number that you can call them back on. Con artists will often refuse;

Tip 3: If your telephone has a ‘number calling‘ display and you don‘t recognise the number then ignore it and check it online. If it is a genuine call they will call back. If it doesn‘t display a number, or the number is withheld, then don‘t answer it;

Tip 4: If the caller is asking you to donate money and claim to be a fundraising organisation, always ask them for their registered charity number. Always ask what the money is for, who the trustees are and do not pay any money over the phone. Confirm the information given against that on their website and the Charities Commission. If they are legitimate they will be happy for you to do this;

Tip 5: Frustrate them. Keep callers on the phone for some time. Ask genuine probing questions about what they are doing and why. If they start getting angry or defensive it is a good sign they are not genuine and will often hang up;

Tip 6: If it sounds too good a deal or bargain then, as a general rule, it will be;

Tip 7: If anyone asks for your bank account details, passwords, your answers to security questions or any other personal information then just hang up;

‘Ferociously greedy‘ fraudster family tricked pensioners in a £1.3million cold-calling scam to finance their own life of luxury

A family of fraudsters who tricked pensioners out of £1.3million which they spent on expensive cars and watches were jailed for over twenty years.

The ‘ferociously greedy‘ Mohammed family cold-called victims posing as fraud advisers from Visa or high-street banks and saying they had been targeted in a scam.

Led by Atif Mohammed, 25, the family then invited their victim to hang up and redial their own bank‘s fraud team themselves to gain their trust.

But they stayed on the line, intercepted the return call and either put on a fake voice or handed the phone to another family member to pose as a legitimate bank official.

At least 42 elderly and vulnerable people from across the UK were encouraged to transfer their savings – up to £129,000 in one case – into another bank account.

The fraudsters then spent the money ‘like water‘ – on luxury cars including a yellow Lamborghini Gallardo, a white Land Rover, a Ferrari and a Mercedes, Bristol Crown Court heard.

It also funded designer bags, gold, expensive watches, gambling ventures and trips abroad, including repeat visits to Dubai where they bought a house.

The Mohammeds, originally from Pakistan, called thousands of people using dozens of phones over 13 months as part of the ‘vishing‘ – voice phishing – scam between December 2013 and January 2015.

Most of the victims will never get their money back because banks view such incidents – where people willingly transfer money – as their own fault.

Seven members of the family, from Glasgow, were jailed for between two and six years last year.

Sentencing them, Judge Barry Cotter QC said: ‘Those who fell for it tended to be the more unworldly and naive.

‘Whilst they were not specifically targeted as vulnerable, it is obvious that it was people who did not have a suspicion that many people would have who were victims.‘

‘Heartless‘ cold callers hounded an elderly couple to their deaths and robbed them of their life savings with daily early morning calls

John and Olga Moyle were ‘hounded to death‘ during their final years and were bombarded with early morning calls

A ‘heartless‘ cold caller ‘hounded an elderly couple to their deaths‘ by bombarding them with fraudulent calls that forced them to sell their home of 50 years after they found themselves £74,000 in debt.

A court heard how Barbara Stone targeted John and Olga Moyle on a daily basis – sometimes calling from as early as 7.45am – while the devoted husband attempted to care for his wife, who was dying from cancer.

Stone convinced the pair to place adverts in a lifestyle magazine for the small holiday home they owned in France.

The 62-year-old persuaded ‘frail‘ Mr Moyle to hand over £8,000 a month for almost a year, falsely promising non-existent sponsors would reimburse the money, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

But not a single booking for the property, near Nice, was ever made – and the Moyles were eventually forced to sell the Shropshire home they had lived in for almost 50 years to pay off the massive debts they built up because of the scam.

Grandmother Mrs Moyle, 84, died just a month after the house was placed on the market in 2011.

And Mr Moyle, who had pleaded with Stone to stop, passed away four years later at the age of 83.

Now a judge, Trading Standards, and the couple‘s devastated daughter all came to the conclusion that the ‘relentless‘ sales representative‘s actions played a part in their deaths.

Stone, of Winston, Leicester, admitted two counts of fraud by false representation between January and November 2010, and was given a 22-month suspended jail term.

Santander customers losing thousands to terrifying smishing scam – and the banking giant fobs off fraud victims in just 24 hours

Victim: Claire Pearson, from Wallington, is a Santander customer who lost £72k in an text messaging banking scam. The cash was taken when she was seven months pregnant

Fraud victims who have lost their life savings are being fobbed off by Santander in as little as 24 hours, Money Mail and This is Money can reveal.

Mother-to-be Claire Pearson, 38, from Surrey, lost almost all of the £71,700 inheritance she‘d received from her late father.

Claire was about to put down a deposit on a house in February when she received a text message saying her debit card had been used for a large payment she didn‘t recognise.

Terry and Cecilia Allen lost their £3,200 holiday fund for a much-needed break to Spain in May after their son and daughter died.

In March, Terry, a 75-year-old retired engineer, received a text message, which appeared to be from Santander, asking him to confirm a transaction on his account for an Uber taxi in London.

The couple, who live in Basingstoke, Hampshire, hadn‘t visited the capital, so Terry replied with an ‘N‘ for no.

A further text message asked him to reply with the ‘One Time Passcode‘ that he‘d receive.

Terry says this is the only code he divulged.

Customers who have lost thousands of pounds in sophisticated scams are being sent carbon-copy letters by the bank rejecting their requests for a refund.

The documents all bear the same signature and use similar sentences to blame the customer for allowing a crook to get at their money. Some are identical apart from a few words.

Nearly all of the letters we‘ve seen fail to explain how customers — many of whom are traumatised — can complain, or point out that they can take their cases to the financial ombudsman, which settles disputes between banks and their customers.

The City watchdog usually forces banks to spell out these rights when they dismiss customers‘ gripes.

But Santander says that these rules don‘t apply in these cases because customers are making ‘claims‘ rather than ‘complaints‘.

Our findings call into question whether Santander is carrying out full investigations into fraud cases before sending rejection letters.

I‘ve been a victim of fraud – what can I do?

If you have been a victim of fraud, there is a network of support and information available to you. Sometimes people choose not to report fraud or seek advice because they are embarrassed that they fell for a scam.

Remember that fraud is a crime and that fraudsters will constantly reinvent themselves to find new ways of tricking people. Anyone could be a victim.

The first thing you should do if you’ve been a victim of fraud is to Action Fraud. You can report a fraud via Action Fraud‘s , or by calling them on .

If there is a crime being committed right now or if you are in danger you should call the police on 999.

If debit or credit cards, online banking or cheques are involved, your first step should be to your bank or credit card company.

When you report a fraud to Action Fraud, you are given the option for your details to be passed on to Victim Support, a national charity that helps those affected by crime. If you take up this option, you will then be ed by someone from the charity and offered free and confidential emotional support and practical help.

Source: Action Fraud