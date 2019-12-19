How to watch tonight‘s Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Indians game

CLOSESkip in x
7:10 p.m., FSD, 97.1 FM; Tigers face AL champs for first time
Detroit Tigers‘ Justin Upton celebrates hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017.(Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)
Detroit Tigers (6-3) at Cleveland Indians (4-5)
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland.
TV: Fox Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM in Detroit ().
Weather forecast: Mostly sunny, 56 degrees.
Starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Daniel Norris (0-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (0-1, 6.35).
Tigers lineup: To be posted.
Game notes: The Tigers continue their season-opening trek through the American League Central with a visit to Cleveland. The Indians, who won the AL pennant last season but blew a 3-1 series lead in the World Series to the Chicago Cubs, finished eight games ahead of the Tigers last season, thanks largely to their 14-4 advantage head-to-head. … Cleveland enters off two straight losses to the Chicago White Sox. … Daniel Norris went 6 1/3 innings while allowing seven hits and three runs Sunday against Boston. … Trevor Bauer allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts against Arizona in his season debut.
Pregame reading:
