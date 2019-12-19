HS coach arrested for allegedly smoking pot with athletes

A volunteer baseball coach from a North Carolina high school has been arrested for allegedly smoking marijuana with a group of players off campus following a daily practice.

As reported by CBS affiliate WNCN and other outlets, after he was charged with three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and neglect by parents. He case will be heard beginning May 19.

The incident was allegedly brought to officials’ attention by West Henderson school resource officers, though it is not known how they uncovered the illegal interaction.

Since the investigation, Baker has left his position in the school district. It is unknown if he plans to attempt a return to coaching at some point in the future, but his time with West Henderson has all but certainly come to an end.