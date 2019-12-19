Hunky Mark Wright shows off his incredibly ripped physique

Mark Wright‘s Hollywood Nights Part Two? Shirtless star shows off his ripped physique in workout gear as he returns to scene of flop reality show

His 2012 eponymous reality show, , was sadly cancelled after just five episodes due to poor ratings.

Yet Mark Wright put any bad omens of his ITV flop behind him as he headed out in Los Angeles on Tuesday where he peeled off his shirt while chatting to a pal.

The 31-year-old former star is said to be taking another stab at US super stardom as he was spotted meeting with top Hollywood executive Rick Royce while persisting in his prolonged attempt to establish himself stateside.

Mark has just jetted from a romantic trip to Paris with his wife to his sun-drenched break to LA and he certainly seemed in holiday mode – proving exactly why he is something of a heartthrob in his native UK.

She strode along in just a pair of gym shorts with some funky and no-doubt designer trainers while looking enviably handsome in his gym shorts.

Mark and Michelle have made no secret of their desperation to crack America as they previously revealed they had attended meetings with producers.

In 2015, he said: ‘I’ve loved being in LA, it’s amazing and it’s been exciting having meetings about working here. I’ve met with top networks like E, CBS and NBC.

‘I have a manager over here too, John Ferriter. He has represented stars like Ryan Seacrest and Jimmy Kimmel, who have had amazing careers, so I know I’m in good hands. Michelle has also been meeting with top acting agents while here as well. It has been a brilliant trip.

In 2012, as rating plummeted on Mark Wright‘s Holiday Nights was claimed they would be looking for a new format after it was panned by critics – although the plans never came off.

ITV2 boss Angela Jain told The Sun at the time: ‘The first couple of episodes, I didn‘t know what I was watching. We love Mark Wright and will carry on working with him but there was never going to be another series of Hollywood Nights‘.

Mark took to Twitter to defend himself and his show and claimed it was always part of the plan to take the format to foreign lands.

He said: ‘How can press say a show has been dropped I.e #MWHN & 3 lines down write we r planning on doing it in other citys ! This was always the plan.

‘I.e mark wrights Bangkok nights, or new york nights any way another day another story I suppose they have 2 say something #twistpeopleswords‘.