ICTSI gears up for expected surge in Subic port activities

MANILA, Philippines – The Subic subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is ready to accommodate increased port activities and facilitate trade between Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines following the launch of Evergreen Marine Corp.’s direct shipping service to the key ports of the three economies.

Taiwan’s largest ship- ping company Evergreen is launching its Korea-Taiwan- Philippines (KTP) service in Subic, adding the ICTSI-operated New Container Terminals (NCT) 1 and 2 to its port rotation on April 19.

The new service will have the following route: Incheon and Kwangyang in South Korea; Kaohsiung in Taiwan; Batangas, Manila, and Subic in the Philippines; and back to Kaohsiung.

Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) general manager Roberto Locsin said in a statement the facility is prepared to support increased activity at the Subic Bay Free- port.

“Our inclusion in the KTP service is a clear indication that the markets of central and northern Luzon are growing, and will benefit from another large global carrier participating in this growth,” he said.

Through Evergreen’s new shipping service, provinces in northern and central Luzon are expected to benefit by having a direct trade link to Korea and Taiwan.

The launch of Evergreen’s shipping service comes as the Taiwan Maritime and Port Bureau (TMPB) expressed interest to partner with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) to increase container transshipment traffic between the ports of Taiwan and Subic in December last year.

Earlier, SBMA asked the TMPB to encourage industries in Taichung to utilize Subic as a regional gateway.

Taiwan is one of the Philip- pines’ major trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at around $7.85 billion in 2015.

The Subic Bay Freeport Zone currently hosts 52 Taiwanese companies with $500 million worth of investments and over 12,000 jobs created.

South Korea is also among the largest trading partners of the Philippines, with bilateral trade projected to reach $20 billion over the next five years from $13.4 billion in 2014.

“All of these developments are interconnected. We’re now seeing the results of our campaign to promote Subic. We are doubling our efforts to sustain the current momentum to ensure we don’t lose on the gains we have achieved in put- ting Subic at the center of economic growth in central and northern Luzon,” Locsin said.

SBITC was awarded the concession to operate the NCT 1in2007,andNCT2in2011 by the SBMA.

Headquartered and established in 1988, ICTSI is involved in the business of development, management and operation of ports.

The firm has projects in Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.