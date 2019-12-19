Immigrant dad in Detroit fears being split from his family

CLOSESkip in x

Mario Hernandez prays after reading scripture for a morning bible study at his family's home in Detroit on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Mario, who has lived in the U.S. for 19 years and has his own carpentry business, was notified that he us up for deportation and has until after Easter to return to Mexico.

After immigrating from Mexico almost 20 years ago, Mario Hernandez-Delacruz has diligently chased the American dream.

Today, the 44-year-old married father of three owns a home in southwest Detroit that he refurbished with his own hands. He runs his own business installing carpets and floors and volunteers his skills at a Pentecostal church he helped repair.

But Hernandez-Delacruz is not living in the U.S. legally.

And he may now have to leave his family and return to Mexico as early as today.

His story is echoed across Michigan, where there are , some of them with similar stories of success, hope and now fear they could soon be removed.

In March 1998, Hernandez-Delacruz and his wife, along with their 4-year-old daughter, illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas, later settling in Detroit. They managed to live successfully despite being undocumented immigrants, even paying thousands of dollars in taxes every year. But in spite of their standing, a federal immigration judge had ruled in 2012 that Hernandez-Delacruz could no longer stay in the U.S., but appeals of that decision and discretion by immigration officials allowed him to remain in the U.S.

Now — as the administration of President Donald Trump cracks down on immigrants — federal immigration officials want to deport Hernandez, telling him to buy a plane ticket and leave for Mexico as soon as possible. Friends and immigration activists have been rallying to his defense, saying people like him with no criminal records are an asset to metro Detroit and the U.S.

“I agree to remove the criminals like Trump says, but I‘m not a criminal,” Hernandez-Delacruz told the Free Press through a translator on a recent Monday evening inside his home in southwest Detroit. “There should be more research and study into these cases. … They should give us the opportunity to stay.”

The Hernandez family, from left on the couch, Lucero, Mario, Matilde, and Estrella Hernandez, and on the floor, Diana, at their home in Detroit on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Photo: Brittany Greeson, Special to the Free Press)

The sudden change by immigration officials reflects the broader shift in how the U.S. government is handling immigration cases since Trump took office, said attorneys and immigrant advocates. Previously, people like Hernandez-Delacruz were not seen as priorities since they were not criminals, had lived in the U.S. for a while, and had children born in the U.S.

But under the Trump administration, “it‘s changed,” said Brad Thomson, an Ann Arbor attorney who handled Hernandez-Delacruz‘ appeals to immigration officials. “Under the Obama administration, Mario was not an enforcement priority. Back then, enforcement priorities … were those who had entered after Jan. 1, 2014, those who had been convicted of felonies, those who had been convicted of significant misdemeanors … domestic violence and drunk driving are the two most common ones. If you didn‘t fall into any of those categories, then ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) was not forcing people to leave the country. They were able to stay here.”

The story of Hernandez-Delacruz illustrates changes in immigration policies that are affecting families and communities in southeastern Michigan, especially in neighborhoods like southwest Detroit. The Hernandez family repaired a decaying house on a Detroit block that has vacant homes and empty lots, providing a place of stability in a city losing population. If he is deported, his family will suffer economically and may end up on welfare, which is the opposite of what government officials want, say advocates.

“It’s wrong to break families up and disrupt communities,” said Adonis Flores, an immigrant organizer with the Detroit-based advocacy group Michigan United. “Mario’s wife and daughters need him and the community that he serves needs him. This is small-business owner that doesn’t make a lot of money but still donates his services to the church and, like all immigrants, contributes with work and taxes. The right thing to do is keep him here with us.”

Flores and others held a rally last month with Hernandez-Delacruz and his three daughters outside the Detroit office of ICE, calling upon the office to not deport him.

Nevertheless, immigration officials in Detroit say it‘s time for him to go.

“Mario Hernandez-Delacruz, an unlawfully present citizen of Mexico, was ordered removed from the United States after failing to voluntarily depart the United States as ordered by a federal immigration judge in 2012,” Khaalid Walls, spokesman for the Detroit office of ICE, said in a statement. “In an exercise of discretion, ICE has allowed Mr. Hernandez-Delacruz to remain free from custody with periodic in-person reporting. The agency will continue to closely monitor Mr. Hernandez-Delacruz’s case to ensure his timely departure in compliance with the 2012 final order of removal.”

Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a group that wants to reduce the number of immigrants admitted, told the Free Press last month that undocumented immigrants like Hernandez-Delacruz don‘t have the right to remain in the U.S.

“No one has an issue with someone here legally,” Stein said, but there‘s “a problem with people jumping the line and then demanding the right to stay.”

Escaping poverty

Born to poor farmworkers in Chiapas, a state in southern Mexico, Hernandez-Delacruz struggled to make a decent living. In hopes of a better life for his family, he and his wife, Matilde Garcia Correa, and their daughter, Estrella, came across the border in Texas in 1998. His wife went first to Detroit to stay with a family member already there, and he came several months later.

They were able to get driver‘s licenses at a time when the requirements were less strict.

“At that time, when you started working your boss would write you a letter and say that” you were working, he said. “And with that and a telephone bill to prove your home address you could get a license.”

He learned how to install carpets and floors from a brother-in-law, worked with companies, and eventually created his own company. He and his wife had two more daughters, who today are ages 15 and 12, both U.S. citizens born in the U.S. Their oldest, Estrella Hernandez-Garcia, is now a college graduate who received permission in 2012 to stay and work in the U.S. as a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient, a federal program created under President Barack Obama that allows the children of undocumented immigrants brought over as kids to stay in the U.S.

Hernandez-Delacruz was doing well until one day in 2008, an encounter changed his life: a local police officer in Port Huron pulled him over for what the officers said was a crack in his windshield.

But, Hernandez-Delacruz said, the police had trailed and then stopped him because he looked Latino.

“He said that, ‘I looked at you three times and you appear to be Mexican so I need you to show me documentation,‘” Hernandez-Delacruz recalled.

Hernandez-Delacruz said he had been pulled over once previously by a police officer who asked about his immigration status, but he was let go after showing him his driver‘s license and proof he had a business.

This time, though, police ed immigration officials and he ended up getting a notice to appear in federal immigration court. His attorneys pleaded with immigration officials to let him stay, saying his life and the lives of his family would suffer great harm if he were deported.

In 2012, an immigration judge in Detroit denied his request to stay in the U.S., saying his case did not show that his family would face exceptional or unusual hardship if he was deported.

He appealed to the Board of Immigration Appeals, but was denied in 2014. Still, he was allowed to stay in the U.S., at least temporarily, while required to make visits every month or two to the Detroit ICE office.

That changed last month when the Detroit ICE office told him he had to leave the U.S. in just a few weeks.

Buy a plane ticket to Mexico, they told him.

His attorney, Thomson, wrote a letter March 17 requesting a stay of removal, but 10 days later, an assistant field director denied it saying that Hernandez-Delacruz‘ “removal is the proper enforcement action in this case and is consistent with the … enforcement priorities of ICE.”

His wife holds back tears as she thinks about what will happen if her husband leaves.

“It‘s something that we weren‘t expecting,” she said through a translator. “I‘m very sad for my daughters because it‘s not going to be the same without them. They are very close to him, to me. It‘s just not fair. He works a lot to help push his daughters forward. …I don‘t want him to go. In Mexico, he doesn‘t have anything. He doesn‘t have anywhere to arrive.”

As she spoke, she held her youngest daughter, 12, who also was overcome with emotion.

“I‘m sad and angry,” she said.

Diana Hernandez, greets her father Mario, as her mother, back left, Matilde, and sister, front left, Estrella, read scripture before she prepares to go to school from their home in Detroit on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Photo: Brittany Greeson, Special to the Free Press)

Effects of deportation

William Lopez, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Michigan‘s School of Social Work who researches immigrants, said: “The removal of any individual from his or her community is psychologically, emotionally and financially damaging to those they leave behind.”

The new policies under Trump “mean that many who have spent years of their lives diligently checking in at ICE offices, contributing to their communities and families, and otherwise being better ‘citizens‘ than most of us have ever been, will suddenly find themselves with orders of deportation that no one was expecting. Hernandez‘s removal hurts his children, his wife, his neighborhood and the local economy.”

Estrella, Hernandez-Delacruz‘s oldest daughter, said it‘s an anxious time for her and other family members. She said her college GPA dropped from 4.0 to 3.2 a few years ago when her dad was first told to leave the U.S.

“I wasn‘t able to concentrate,” she said.

Thomson, the attorney who handled Hernandez-Delacruz‘s appeals, said deporting him could force his family onto public assistance.

“What a pathetic waste of taxpayer dollars this case is resulting in,” Thomson said. “Not only in deporting Mario, but his U.S. citizen children are going to have to get on public assistance. … The result is now this family‘s going to have to basically become dependent on the state in a situation that they wouldn‘t if Mario were to be able to stay here.”

Thomson added: “I‘ve never had a case like this in my career, and I‘ve had thousands of clients. I feel like the current administration, they just randomly select immigrants, chew them up, and then spit them out outside of our country without any logical reasoning as to who, how, and why they‘re deporting the people.”

Faith sustains

On a small table in Hernandez-Delacruz‘s family room lies a stack of Bibles for him and family members.

Every morning, he reads verses from them, and lately, he has been relying more on his Christian faith to cope with his anxiety about the future. He said he‘s not even thinking about what he may face in Mexico, but what will happen to his wife and daughters.

Hanging on the wall above a couch is a collage of photos of his family over the years, smiling at restaurants and birthdays, and other family gatherings.

“Familia Hernandez” it reads on top, with a biblical quote in Spanish from Philippians 4:13 that says: “I can do all things through Jesus, who gives me strength.”

Hernandez-Delacruz is a lifelong Protestant, a member of Spanish United Pentecostal Church. He‘s repaired or installed floors at that church and others in the region, volunteering his labor and materials worth thousands of dollars, said friends and pastors.

“He‘s very hardworking, a very good father, very responsible,” said Pastor Oliver Mora of Spanish United Pentecostal Church.

Mora said he supports the crackdown on undocumented immigrants who are criminals, but questions whether people like Hernandez-Delacruz should be deported.

“He pays his taxes to the government, which is part of what is a good citizen,” Mora said of Hernandez-Delacruz. “He respects the law, he has his vehicles registered, he drives with a license, he has car insurance. With his work efforts, he was able to construct his home. It‘s disappointing that he has to be in this situation because there are priorities for those who are delinquents. … We know that there are laws to be respected but there are also exceptions, depending on the case.”

Reflecting on his case, Hernandez-Delacruz said said: “I don‘t understand why someone like me who only does good is going through this situation.”

But he‘s leaving it up to God.

“Everything happens the way that God wants it to happen,” he said inside his home, gazing at his family. “As the Bible explains to us, do everything that‘s in our power and our hands, and leave God to do the impossible.”

