In pictures: Smiling Queen charms Maundy Money recipients at Leicester Cathedral

The Queen has marked Maundy Thursday by handing out Maundy Money – a tradition dating back to the 13th century.

Accompanied by the Duke Of Edinburgh, she was in high spirits as she distributed coins to 91 men and 91 women at Leicester Cathedral.

At today's service The Queen will distribute Maundy money to 91 men and 91 women – one for each of Her Majesty's 91 years — The Royal Family ()

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the route from Leicester station to the cathedral – where the last Plantagenet king, Richard III, is buried – in a bid to catch a glimpse of the royal visitors.

The Queen, wearing a deep jade dress, matching coat and hat by Angela Kelly, gave two bags to each of the 182 recipients, who were chosen in recognition of the service they have provided to the community and church.

Among them was Ted Cassidy, who said: “It’s been such a wonderful occasion – she’s amazing because she smiled at every single person and then spoke to the children at the end.

“I thought ‘She’s just incredible, a wonderful woman’.

“I got a surprise letter four months ago and I couldn’t believe it, it was such a wonderful surprise.”

Mr Cassidy admitted he was “quite nervous” before being handed the money.

The 70-year-old said: “It was just amazing to have her so close to me and such a gentle person.

Each recipient of special Maundy money from The Queen today will be given two leather purses, one red and one white — The Royal Family ()

The Queen distributes Maundy money to 91 men and 91 women – one for each of Her Majesty's 91 years — The Royal Family ()

“What a great honour, it’s fantastic.”

The service included Handel’s Zadok The Priest, which is used as the Champions League anthem and is familiar in the area following Leicester City’s footballing exploits.

The ceremony finishes and the Queen leaves Cathedral — Alexander Britton ()

Another recipient, Mavis Moore, from Ashfordby, said: “It was an experience, I couldn’t believe it.”

The 86-year-old added: “I’ve been excited and telling everyone since I found out.”

Jane Gumbs, of Beaumont Leys, said: “It was really nice, lovely, and to see the Queen – it was amazing.

“She looked young.

“I never thought I would ever meet the Queen in my life.”

The Queen handed two purses – one white and one red – to each person during the service at the cathedral in the East Midlands city, and has now conducted the Maundy service in every Anglican cathedral in England.

The red purse contained a £5 coin, commemorating the Centenary of the House of Windsor and a 50p coin commemorating Sir Isaac Newton, while the white purse containing uniquely minted Maundy coins, equating in pence to her age.

The Royal Maundy is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.

