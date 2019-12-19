Jaguars‘ Telvin Smith On NFL Players Who Charge Fees To Children Attending Their Youth Camps: “Y‘all Suckers”

Photo Credit: David J. Phillip/
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith does not charge any fees for kids looking to attend his youth football camp. But other players do, and Smith’s not having it.
Advertisement
In an Instagram video yesterday, Smith went off on players who require kids to pay in order to attend their camps. Though Smith’s personal Instagram is private, a fan account from his alma mater Florida State reposted the clip:
Smith apparently saw the repost, as he fired back in the comments at someone who argued that players needed to charge children in order to cover insurance costs:
Advertisement
Smith told ESPN today that he didn’t mean to refer to intensive multi-day camps in his comments, but instead single day events that focus more on the chance to meet the player than on the opportunity to hone any actual skills. Players can apply for a grant of up to $4,000 from the NFL Foundation to help fund camps such as these, and they often have sponsors to cover other costs such as food and drink for campers. These factors and others, Smith said, make it unacceptable for players to charge children’s families for the chance to attend.
“I keep saying ‘robbing these kids’ because I feel that’s what we’re doing,” “We’re in the NFL. We’re in a multibillion corporation. You can write that off on your taxes, but you’re charging these kids? There’s no part of it that’s right. Your heart’s not in the right direction when you’re doing that.”
Advertisement
Sponsored
[]