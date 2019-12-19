‘I didn‘t choose suicide. It chose me. I can‘t control what happens:‘ Jahmene Douglas apologetic open letter to fans following worrying Twitter posts

Jahmene Douglas has penned an open letter to his fans entitled: ‘Sorry‘… following a series of worrying Twitter posts written last month, in which he revealed his battle with suicidal thoughts.

Taking to Twitter, the 26-year-old singer, whose father, Eustace subjected him, his mother Mandy and late brother Daniel to years of horrific abuse, explained that he was doing his best to battle with his feelings, as he tried to explain why he felt the way he did.

Jahmene has previously admitted his brother saved him from taking his own life years before, but he tragically committed suicide just three years later, in 2009.

The brave soul wrote: ‘Thank you for all your overwhelming support, love and prayers. I apologise for any worry I have caused. I felt as though I was being backed into a corner and panicked with whatever hijacked my head was going to succeed in its mission.

‘It wasn‘t intended as a goodbye, but simply me slipping a note under the prison door to see if anyone new [sic] of an escape. I wasn‘t in my right mind when I posted.‘

He added: ‘In general, I believe myself to be an upbeat and optimistic person. I don‘t think I suffer with depression as I‘m not one to dwell too long in negativity. It‘s not in my nature. This is literally something that grabs hold of me and takes full control… from zero to 100…‘

‘I was born into abuse so my foundations are crumbling bricks. I feel as though I‘ve lost my identity – the grasp of that which defines me. I feel detached and disconnected because the person who I was grown to be was a crushed victim.

‘When my father left, I didn‘t know how to function in a ‘normal‘ world without violence. I am no longer a victim, but the makings of me seem to continue living as though I am, in the background of my preconscious…

‘My existence feels empty because my Father taught me that I was nothing and will never be anything. I never realised how much that stuck until recently, but I think it‘ll be with me for life… I just need to learn how to live with it.‘

He continued: ‘I was am alive, but I guess I learnt to die inside so I didn‘t feel anything anymore. This made me split myself in two.

‘The person my father beat me into and the person I pretended to be outside so that people would never guess what was going on at home, because the consequences were promised to be death…

‘I also suffer with insomnia… so for those who don‘t know the effects of not sleeping well, you become delirious, dizzy and can hallucinate. It makes it very hard to function properly…‘

He concluded: ‘I didn‘t choose suicide, it chose me. I can not control what happens. Like Domestic Violence, Suicidal thoughts are harder to function when you are honest and open with those around you with the problem.

‘I was tired of pretending. You should always call the Devil out by his name to drag him out. I know this is down to me and only me to fix – with God.‘

Jahmene‘s post comes just weeks after fans continued to rally around him as he shared a post in which he said he hoped would help others ‘distinguish the devils thoughts from your own‘.

The former star posted a long message entitled Suicidal Possession, which appeared to be lyrics to a song or a poem.

He wrote in his tweet: ‘For any of you struggling with suicide out there. Here‘s my perspective; I hope this helps distinguish the devil‘s thoughts from your own.‘

In the song, Jahmene speaks honestly about his struggle with depression.

He writes: ‘You‘ll think you‘re doing well until that moment of doubt, that‘s when I‘ll step in.‘

Jahmene also refers to his difficult childhood, and the years of violence his family faced at the hands of his father.

Fans immediately expressed their support for the former X Factor finalist on .

One fan wrote: ‘Big hugs Jahmene, we‘re all here for you. You mean so much to me, all this just breaks my heart.‘

Another added: ‘That‘s beautifully written Jahmene. I hope with God you can slowly change your thoughts & make the positive ones stronger each day.‘

And Sarah-Jane Everard wrote: ‘I hope you got the support from friends and family and we are all here if you ever need to offload‘.

The singer had previously received dozens of messages of support, including from celebrities such as Aled Jones, Holly Hagan, Victoria Derbyshire and official mental health charity MIND.

Jahmene, who was runner-up to James Arthur in the 2012 series of X Factor, revealed his battle with depression in a moving post titled ‘This is me…‘ last week.

James, 29, replied by encouraging Jahmene to pick up the phone, saying ‘Brother I‘m here for you‘.

Jahmene revealed in a post on Twitter that he feels ‘broken, lost and worthless‘ and that his ‘mind is plagued with suicidal thoughts whenever my defences are down‘.

He ended the message by writing: ‘All I am ever left with is the desire to die. I don’t want it, but I do. That’s the inner battle.

‘I’m scared the next time I try I will succeed because I have nothing in place any more.‘

Jahmene had admitted to ‘struggling daily‘ with suicidal thoughts on ITV‘s Lorraine in September over the impact of his father‘s 18 years of abuse.

He was candid about his feelings and encouraged other celebrities to come forward to discuss mental health issues.

The singer said: ‘Suicide is a thing that you struggle with daily and I‘m trying to be honest with that journey.

‘My foundations are built on abuse and I have to pick that apart and hopefully that comes across in the music that the strength is there and the love is there.

Jahmene continued: ‘You can‘t let a bad situation define who you are, it shaped me into who I am now so I wouldn‘t take anything back.‘

He said: ‘I know everything was horrific but God has a purpose and I can uplift other people going through the same thing with my music.

‘I think it‘s really dishonest if you‘re in the public eye to say that everything is okay and everything is perfect.‘

Jahmene‘s mother Mandy Thomas has also made no secret of the fact she suffered years of torture at the hands of her convicted ex-partner Eustace.

The mother-of-five has stressed the importance that people ‘understand the painful reality‘ of domestic abuse in a brutally honest blog post, posted on Mumsnet, referring to the recent storyline in The Archers involving the character Helen.

She wrote: ‘I suffered every kind of abuse imaginable at the hands of my ex, including horrific physical attacks. My eldest son saw his father take a blow torch to me.

‘Many have their souls and minds broken – as has happened to Helen – even when the physical wounds have healed. Domestic abuse isn‘t just physical violence; it is mental abuse. It is coercive control that creates an invisible prison for the abused.

‘It is vital that domestic abuse is portrayed clearly, in all its ugliness!‘

Mandy‘s post follows on from her emotional appearance with her singer son Jahmene on Loose Women in March for a Mother‘s Day special.

The singer bravely spoke out on his childhood and his and his family‘s years of violence at the hands of his father, confessing that he might have killed himself – if his brother hadn‘t taken his own life first.

The former reality star also previously revealed his sibling‘s devastating death after his father was released from prison in 2008 aged 23 was the only thing preventing him from taking his own life.

He admitted: ‘I think personally the difference is that he was first. He was first to take his life because I saw the effect on my family.

‘I think the demon that my family has struggled with is suicide. I think one of the hardest things afterwards, being abused and put into a box, is self worth and just trying to find a purpose for your living.‘

Jahmene‘s revelation was all the more moving since he was saved by Daniel when he attempted suicide himself aged 15 by taking an overdose.

He candidly admitted that he was ‘lucky to have been brainwashed by the right person‘ as he and Mandy explained their close bond and how the family are using their experience to help others.

Jahmene explained how his father Eustace, who was eventually jailed, subjected the family to years of violence, including torturing Mandy with a blowtorch and cutting him with a knife as punishment for biting his nails.

Mandy told the Loose Women panel: ‘It was basically 18 years of torture that got worse over time, and having children as well, going through the process of bringing them up and trying to give them a normal childhood was rather difficult.‘

She went on to explain how Jahmene, his older brother Daniel and their three younger siblings were affected by witnessing the abuse.

‘Mentally it transferred and it can’t not because they see, they hear things…Some that go through the domestic violence they don’t know what’s right and wrong but I was always explaining to them after he left what was right and wrong.‘

Jahmene agreed that his mother set the best example she could, telling the hosts ‘I think for me at home there was a clear divide between light and dark.‘

‘I if didn’t have my mum I could have fallen into addiction, been a rebel. But my mum never cussed my father, she was an example of what love should be. I was lucky to have been brainwashed by the right person.‘

Mandy also explained that she did her best to take her children away from the violence, saying: ‘I tried running away a few times. But he was a computer hacker, he would track us down. He did everything he could to track us down. People think we just stayed.‘

The violence culminated in Eustace torturing Mandy for four days at the family home with knives and a blowtorch, after he found out she had got a job.

‘My children thought I was dead,‘ Mandy explained. ‘My daughter had gone to school and said to the teacher “I think my dad killed my mum”. They phoned the police, they came and got a ladder and rescued me.‘

Eustace was eventually imprisoned for nine years for the attack, with another six-year term to serve concurrently for rape.

He was later released after serving just five years of his sentence, with Mandy explaining how even when he was in prison he was threatening her and her children in letters.

Jahmene was full of praise for his mother during their appearance on Loose Women, explaining she‘s his biggest inspiration: ‘So many times I’ve just seen my mum physically – I can’t believe she’s still here – she’s like a cat with nine lives,‘ he admitted.

Mandy was keen to urge others suffering abuse to seek help, telling viewers: ‘Make the call and leave – you can ring , and there‘s lots of local services up and down the country. And I do do a lot of work online with a lot of people to help them through the process.‘

‘Leaving is a dangerous time, it’s the most dangerous time when they leave. You have to have a plan, a back-up of services.‘

The National Domestic Violence helpline can be ed 24 hours a day on 0808 2000 247.

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.