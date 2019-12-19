Jalen Rose: Chris Webber‘s lack of apology sullying Steve Fisher

CLOSESkip in x

Former U-M star Jalen Rose talks about football coach Jim Harbaugh and the Fab Five connection. Video by Mark Snyder/DFP

Former U-M basketball player Jalen Rose speaks to reporters after emceeing the Jumpman jersey unveiling on Sept. 30, 2016.(Photo: Mark Snyder/DFP)

In praising the career of Steve Fisher, his college basketball coach at Michigan, Rose took another shot at his former teammate. He says that the Ed Martin-related transgressions unfairly soil Fisher‘s legacy.

“He absolutely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and if it doesn‘t happen, it goes back to where he was implicated in something he was not guilty of,” following coach. “Chris Webber didn‘t own what he did and still hasn‘t apologized, and there‘s been a lot of collateral damage because of that, the No. 1 person being Steve Fisher. He wasn‘t the person who lied to the grand jury. He‘s not the person not choosing to apologize or reconcile any of that. Yet what (Fisher) accomplished doesn‘t get recognized.”

Fisher took over as Michigan‘s coach just before the 1989 NCAA tournament and led the Wolverines to the national title. Then he recruited and signed the Fab Five class for the 1991-92 season, a transcendent group that carried U-M to back-to-back national title games.

But in the late 1990s, the Free Press began investigating the relationship between Martin, a local auto worker, and a number of players who attended Michigan. The Free Press found that prominent Detroit players, including Webber, were given hundreds of thousands of dollars. The reported allegations were damning, but the NCAA only found secondary violations in the program at the time and no wrongdoing on Fisher‘s part.

Still, the smoke was enough for Michigan to fire Fisher just before the 1997-98 season.

Martin‘s home was among those raided in 1999, as part of a numbers-game operation in local auto plants, and that led to documentation about the payments to the players. After many of the individuals involved, including Fisher, testified to a grand jury over a few years, Martin was indicted, and $616,000 in loans to four Michigan players were revealed. He ended up pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to launder money and agreed to work with further investigations, including with the NCAA.

That ensnared Webber, who had lied to the grand jury during his testimony. The Webber-Rose relationship apparently began to slide from there.

Webber and Rose were the centerpieces of the Fab Five on and off the court. But the booster scandal led to U-M‘s self-sanctions in 2002. The program vacated 113 games, went on probation and removed the banners from eight years of achievements. The four players involved in the Martin case (Webber, Robert Traylor, Maurice Taylor and Louis Bullock) were disassociated from the program for 10 years.

Rose reconnected with the U-M basketball program and has led the public charge to have Webber apologize and get U-M to re-raise the banners. He produced that involved every Fab Five member except Webber, who declined to participate.

“Because of Chris lying to the grand jury, the banners aren‘t hung for a coach who coached in three national championship games,” Rose told espn. “It‘s like he never coached in them. There‘s nothing to acknowledge his accomplishments.”

Webber has to tell his side of the story.

Fisher, who spent a year coaching with the Sacramento Kings before getting the San Diego State job, only gave passing mention to Michigan at this week.

“When I came here, when I was introduced at San Diego State, the first thing I talked about was where I came from,” he said. “I said, if I‘m three or five years from now talking about the Fab Five in the first paragraph, we‘re not doing a very good job here. When I go to the Final Four now, when I went to Phoenix this year, I had people come up and say, ‘Fish, I love the job you guys are doing at San Diego State.‘”

Rose praised Fisher in the ESPN story for everything he did to help the players, from their appearance to their manners to their academics.

“It‘s important to me to speak on his behalf because he‘s one of the most humble people you‘ll ever meet,” Rose told espn. ” — three finals, one championship. He‘s won as many titles as coach (John Calipari), as (Tom) Izzo, as (Jim) Boeheim. Those guys‘ names come up, they‘re spoken about with a different level of reverence. Coach Fisher, I know what he‘s accomplished and who he is. He‘s a great man with a great family, and the Hall of Fame is something he‘s earned. It‘s something he deserves.”

Mark Snyder: msnyder.

