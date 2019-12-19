Japanese noodle restaurant chain makes debut in Myanmar

The Japanese ramen chain Ippudo opens its first Myanmar-based store in Yangon on Tuesday. (Kyodo photo)

YANGON – Popular Japanese noodle restaurant chain Ippudo is making its debut in Myanmar with a branch in Yangon‘s newly opened Junction City shopping Mall.

Chikaranomoto Holdings Co, the Fukuoka-based operator of the ramen restaurant chain, held a soft opening on Tuesday ahead of a grand opening in May.

The Yangon restaurant is managed by Singapore Myanmar Investco (SMI) under a partnership deal with Chikaranomoto which plans to open additional branches throughout Myanmar.

SMI is an investment and management company focusing on the steadily developing Southeast Asian country in such fields as retailing, food and beverages, logistics, auto services and construction.

Kyaw Thaung, operating manager of the Ippudo branch in Myanmar, says he expects to attract relatively affluent consumers to his restaurant by providing “more Japanese food options apart from sushi and sashimi that are widely familiar among Myanmar people.”

He added, “Restaurant-goers will be able to taste standardised original recipes of Ippudo‘s ramen.”

Shigemi Kawahara, a native of Fukuoka prefecture, opened the first Ippudo restaurant in Hakata in 1985. Chikaranomoto boasted a network of 63 outlets in 12 overseas markets at the end of last year.