Jay Harbaugh embracing new role coaching Michigan running backs

CLOSESkip in x
x
Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh speaks with the media Thursday, April 13, 2017. Video by Mark Snyder, DFP.
Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh speaks after practice April 13, 2017.(Photo: Mark Snyder, DFP)
2 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE
Jim Harbaugh makes decisions around the clock.
U-M assistant Jay Harbaugh wasn’t surprised to hear from Jim with major news around 11:30 p.m. on a January night while in Houston.
Jim wanted Jay to move from coaching tight ends to running backs, filling Tyrone Wheatley’s absence.
After the call, Jay lay awake, thinking about the new position.
He had no experience directly coaching running backs, but during wide offensive experience at Oregon State, with the Baltimore Ravens and at Michigan, he picked up pieces.
“The way coaching works is, if you’re doing it right, you’re kind of absorbing everything,” Jay Harbaugh said Thursday after a spring practice. “I’ve worked with quarterbacks before in Baltimore, and in that world you’re constantly talking about protections. With tight ends, there’s run-game blocking, so the only thing that’s different (now) is carrying the ball. Luckily we have talented guys who are good at doing that on their own.”
For the backs, it’s a significant change from Wheatley, who was one of U-M’s most successful tailbacks and had a long NFL career and spoke from experience. Jay Harbaugh never played above high school but has sold the current backs with his work ethic.
“That’s one thing I love about him, he’s studied the game,” said junior tailback Karan Higdon, who is impressed with Harbaugh’s pass-protection tips. “He knows that he didn’t play the position, so he took a different perspective, studied the game, he’s watched films of NFL running backs and been able to carry those techniques with us. And it’s been working.”
Related:
.oembed-asset-link { border-bottom: 1px solid #e1e1e1; } .oembed-link-anchor { display: block; clear: both; } p.oembed-link-desc { font-size: 100%; color: #666; font-weight: normal; margin: 0 14px 14px 14px; font-family: ‘Futura Today Light‘; text-align: left; line-height: 120%; }
Harbaugh remains close with Ravens running backs coach Thomas Hammock, who can be a resource if necessary. It helps having an experienced group with senior Ty Isaac, Higdon and sophomore Chris Evans, the team’s leading returning rusher. Highly ranked redshirt freshman Kareem Walker also is competing.
Without last year’s starter De’Veon Smith, Harbaugh has given them a clean slate.
“I knew what these guys were because you’ve seen them play and everything, but it’s a new season and a relatively new offense in terms of a lot of things that we’ll do, so it’s kind of a fresh start for everybody,” he said.
Every few practices, Harbaugh revises the internal depth chart to show them where they rank. Though the backs expect a rotation in the fall, they saw how Smith separated himself from the pack last season.
Harbaugh also has the fullbacks, Khalid Hill and Henry Poggi, in his room.
Saturday’s spring game will be a chance for all the backs to get hit in live action and Harbaugh will get to see how they react.
“Live tempo and tackling really reveals something,” he said. “It’ll be exciting to see who can create yards after .”
Mark Snyder: msnyder. Follow him on Twitter . Download our Wolverines Xtra app for free on and devices!
2 CONNECTCOMMENTEMAILMORE