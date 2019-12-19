Jay Harbaugh: ‘No telling‘ U-M‘s punt/kickoff returners

CLOSESkip in x
Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh speaks with the media Thursday, April 13, 2017. Video by Mark Snyder, DFP.
The Michigan football team takes the field in September 2016.(Photo: Dave Reginek, Getty Images)
In late March, Michigan special teams coordinator Chris Partridge said there were probably 15 players working in the return game.
Even with a few more weeks of work, the number hasn‘t settled much.
After two years where Jabrill Peppers did everything they needed, especially in the punt return game, they‘re still whittling down the field.
“A lot of people,” U-M assistant special teams coach Jay Harbaugh said Thursday after practice. “There‘s no telling at this point.”
The quick list from Harbaugh: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Maurice Ways, Kekoa Crawford, Karan Higdon, Kareem Walker, Ty Isaac, LaVert Hill, Benjamin St-Juste, Tyree Kinnel and Khaleke Hudson.
“They‘re both,” he said of kickoff and punt return. “Most of them cross train. Then, as time goes, it‘s a different type of ball to track so certain guys weed themselves out…. We have a lot of guys who have done things like that in the past, so the only way to find out who can do it is to let everybody try.
“The guys who aren‘t very good, slowly start weeding them out. We‘re getting there.”
The returners who have game experience: Khalid Hill returned three kickoffs, Hudson returned one and Evans one last season. Evans is the only returnee who brought back a punt last year, and that was just once.
Home draft: Though Michigan had the most players at the NFL draft combine in Indianapolis, the Wolverines will not have any players attending the draft in Philadelphia,
Western Michigan‘s Corey Davis and Michigan State‘s Malik McDowell are among the 22 players expected to attend.
Mark Snyder: msnyder. Follow him on Twitter . Download our Wolverines Xtra app for free on and devices!
