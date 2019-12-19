Jeff Tweedy announces stripped, songbook album ‘Together at Last‘

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy is entering songbook album-land.

No he‘s not going the full-Dylan and re-recording selections from the American songbook, but is redoing his own. Tweedy‘s new solo album, "Together at Last," out June 23, features stripped down versions of songs he penned for his side acts, Loose Fur and Golden Smog as well as Wilco.

The album‘s first single is a new take on "Laminated Cat," first recorded by Tweedy, Loose Fur‘s Jim O‘Rourke and Wilco‘s Glenn Kotche.

Other songs being reworked for "Together at Last" include Wilco‘s "I Am Trying to Break Your Heart," "Ashes of American Flags" and "Via Chicago."

"Together at Last" is supposedly the first of a series of recordings called "Loft Acoustic Sessions" that Tweedy will be recording at Chicago‘s Loft Studios – his hub where he has also tracked , , Real Estate and Glen Hansard just to name a few.

