Bust out a leather Louis Vuitton bustier like Jennifer

Date night! Jennifer Aniston dons cleavage-baring maxi dress as she enjoys dinner in Paris with husband Justin Theroux

cut a stylish figure in a maxi dress Wednesday night as she headed out to dinner with her husband Justin Theroux on theirtrip.

They‘d headed to Verjus, a swank American expat-owned wine bar and restaurant on the Rue de Richelieu, a stone‘s throw from the Louvre and the Palais-Royal.

She flashed a bit of cleavage in the sleeveless number she‘d donned that evening, having gathered her hair back and accessorized with hoop earrings.

Splotchy pink patterning spread across the black field of her glinting dress, which was cinched in at the 48-year-old Friends icon‘s enviably trim waistline.

Meanwhile, her dashing second husband – whom she‘d married in 2015 – flung a black leather jacket over a matching T-shirt and jeans.

The 45-year-old The Leftovers star added a dash of glitz by way of a gleaming necklace and completed the ensemble with charcoal boots.

Their jaunt to l‘Hexagone‘s included a chic photo-call at the Louvre before a dinner for the launch of a leather goods collection by Louis Vuitton and Jeff Koons.

In an interview with the , Justin held forth on the fact his and Jennifer‘s careers can fling them to different towns, away from one another.

‘It’s tough; it’s a pain. But even though you are tired, you just make an extra effort to make trips back home, or have your partner come visit you,‘ heexplained.

Gossiped he: ‘Keith Urban said that he once flew from New York, all the way to Australia, to have dinner with Nicole Kidman. Then, he flew back to his concert tour.‘

With a laugh, Justin – whose role on The Leftovers takes him to Australia as well – conceded that Keith‘s ‘a better man than I am. I would never do that.‘

He and Jennifer had once resolved not to stay apart longer than two weeks at a time. ‘Then, it would be a two-and-a-half-week rule. So, it’s a moving target.‘

