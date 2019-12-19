Jimmy Kimmel wants to stop celebrity promposals: ‘It‘s creepy‘

Listen, kid, Jimmy Kimmel does not find your promposal cute. (Photo: Randy Holmes, ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel doesn‘t mind taking time out of his show to lecture a few teenagers.

The late night host spent a portion of his Wednesday night monologue ranting about the latest trend coming out of high schools: “celebrity promposals.”

One Arizona teen‘s campaign went viral thanks to his, and Kylie Jenner actually attended a prom in Sacramento the other week.

“It’s a cute story … I know, I get it, but it’s also terrible and it has to be stopped,” Kimmel said. “Listen, kid: Emma Stone, whether she is in London or not, doesn’t want to go to the prom with you. At all. It’s probably the last thing that she wants to do, and. She doesn’t want to go to a dance with you because she’s 28, and 28-year-old people don’t want to go on dates with 16-year-old children because it’s creepy.”

Kimmel also addressed the awkwardness and gender roles involved, noting that Stone had been backed into a corner where she was was forced to respond or she would “look like a jerk.”

“Why do we find it socially acceptable for a boy to ask an adult celebrity on a date?” Kimmel asked. “What if it was the other way around? What if Shailene Woodley — no, you know what? What if Shia LaBeouf showed up at a high school looking for a date? He’d be arrested, right? He’d be beaten and arrested. But when this kid asks Emma Stone, oh it’s adorable (and) we put him on (Good Morning America). In fact, this is a hostage situation, because if Emma Stone didn’t write him a letter, she would look like a jerk.”

The moral of the story?

“Kids, don‘t look for your prom date in Us Weekly,” he said. “It‘s not cute.”

