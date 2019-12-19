Joe Jimenez good, but Detroit Tigers have needs

CLOSESkip in x

Free Press sports writers Anthony Fenech and Jeff Seidel discuss the Joe Jimenez demotion, the Tigers' bullpen and more after the 11-5 loss to the Twins on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Video by the DFP.

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Anibal Sanchez reacts to allowing a Minnesota Twins Max Kepler three-run home run in the fifth inning in Detroit, Thursday, April 13, 2017.(Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

The Detroit Tigers have played nine games. They are 6-3. There are 153 games left, beginning Friday against the Cleveland Indians.

We will start with those facts in light of their latest roster move, which came after they were .

After the 11-5 loss, the team optioned right-handed — just two days after promoting him to the big leagues — in favor of righty William Cuevas.

In the lowest leverage of situations, pitching with a seven-run deficit in the top of the ninth inning, Jimenez showed the stuff that has made him widely recognized as the Tigers’ top prospect. His fastball was in the mid-90s, and his slider was effective. He threw one change-up. In 13 pitches, he threw a scoreless inning, striking out one batter.

He certainly looked like he will be of use to the Tigers’ bullpen this season.

But he won’t be of use to them for the next 10 days. This is because, with how heavily the bullpen was taxed on Thursday, the team needs another long reliever as insurance.

“If something happens tomorrow with Daniel Norris early in the game, we won’t make it nine innings unless Andrew Romine toes the rubber,” Ausmus said.

In that scenario, against an Indians team the Tigers need to beat more than a couple times this year, the back end of the bullpen would not be in play. Ausmus wouldn’t use closer Francisco Rodriguez or set-up man Justin Wilson. Righty Shane Greene threw two innings on Thursday. He will be unavailable.

In a blowout scenario, the Tigers’ next tier of relievers — righty Alex Wilson and lefty Kyle Ryan — would also be undesirable options, given there are two games left until a much needed off day on Monday.

In an injury scenario, Ausmus could use both Wilson and Ryan for multiple innings, which still would leave them short-handed for the remainder of the weekend.

The move is logical with the understanding that a major league baseball season is a six-month marathon. Jimenez will be back — likely in short order — given the fact the Tigers have decided he was a bullpen upgrade from Bruce Rondon, who was sent to the minor leagues to get in better shape.

The team didn’t have a choice in optioning Jimenez: Their only other options were Greene and Ryan, who represent two important members of the bullpen.

The logical follow-up question is why not Anibal Sanchez?

Sanchez struggled again in the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits, including two home runs. After his early season ERA received a reprieve when a White Sox hit on April 6 was changed to an error on Nick Castellanos — eliminating four earned runs from his record — it has ballooned once again to 10.50.

Sanchez — for likely the foreseeable future — is not going anywhere.

He represents the only proven major league starting rotation depth the team has; once the first inevitable arm injury hits the rotation, it will be Sanchez who is called on.

The Tigers believe Sanchez has the ability to get outs.

I would opine he does. This is a pitcher that found himself once again late in spring training and made it tough on the team to keep him out of the starting rotation. I would also opine that those outs might not come as easily in the bullpen, a place that remains foreign to him. He is a pitcher who relies heavily on routine. A pitcher who needs confidence on the mound. The thinking here was that at the end of spring training, Sanchez had re-discovered that confidence — with a huge assist from pitching coach Rich Dubee — and that the Tigers would give him an opportunity to build on that heading into the regular season.

It could not be disputed that lefty Matt Boyd out-pitched him and won the job outright. It cannot be disputed that, regardless of routine or confidence or Wednesday’s cold weather — which never has suited Sanchez well — he is not doing his job.

But the Tigers know they are going to need Sanchez in a starting role at some point this season. They also know they are going to need Jimenez, as well.

He will be back soon enough. The move wasn’t about big-league readiness. The move was about the marathon, which rolls into Cleveland on Friday.

Anthony Fenech: . Follow him on Twitter .

