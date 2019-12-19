John Mayer defends new video against ‘cultural appropriation‘ claims: ‘I wasn‘t anticipating any backlash‘

John Mayer performs at Madison Square Garden on April 5 in New York.(Photo: Mike Coppola, Getty Images)

John Mayer is standing by his Asian-inspired music video for single Still Feel Like Your Man, which some critics accused of cultural appropriation after its release last week.

“I wasn’t anticipating any backlash,” Mayer tells USA TODAY. “If I were anticipating backlash, I wouldn’t have made the video. Controversy does not inspire me. I wish I could say it did, but controversy does not inspire me. I would never have made something anticipating backlash, I would’ve changed it so I didn’t anticipate backlash.”

In Still‘s colorful clip, the singer dances with pandas and women in geisha costumes against a bamboo backdrop, on a set he dubbed a “disco dojo” in . He preemptively defended the video‘s “fantasy element” and “multiethnic casting” before it debuted online, saying, “I think we were as sensitive as we could be.” He also acknowledged, “Do I think that someone is going to tweet that this is cultural appropriation? Yes.”

The New York Times “asked me, do I feel like this was going to be an issue? And I said, ‘Somebody’s going to mention it,‘ ” Mayer tells USA TODAY. “We anticipate that somebody’s going to have something to say about it, but that does not preclude you from creating something. You should not be an artist if your fear is that somebody, somewhere, if you Twitter-search it, is going to use the phrase. Anybody can use any phrase they want, but it’s not a good enough reason (to not make something). Otherwise, any idea would just be me walking up and down the beach kicking a can.”

Still has earned 45,000 upvotes and less than 2,000 downvotes from users , where it‘s tallied 2.1 million views since April 5. But others have been more disapproving: “On a Scale of Problematic to Racist, How Bad is John Mayer‘s New Music Video?” . “John Mayer‘s ‘Asian‘ Music Video Was Just Released and It‘s as Bad as You Expected,” , while for “using Asian culture simply as an aesthetic background.”

Regarding the backlash, “I see there being a vain attempt to create one, but I see people excited about the fact that I‘ve returned to what I consider a fun-loving take on things,” Mayer says. “It took me a really long time to return to having a good time. I’ve always had a humorous side. … There’s a really well-functioning mechanism in my brain where the sincerity and the depth and that profoundness of how I’m feeling and what I’m writing has to be offset by me personally with levity.

“I wasn’t about to make a music video for a pop song unless I was having a blast,” he adds. “Like, what other video is there for Still Feel Like Your Man? … Also, I think it’s hilarious that I’m almost 40 and I’m like, “I don’t know, what do the kids do?‘ Like, ‘Oh OK, I can make any video I want? Let’s make it a fantasy.‘ ”

Still Feel Like Your Man is featured on Mayer‘s new album The Search For Everything, out Friday.

