Judge convicts girl in fatal high school bathroom fight

Girl, 17, is convicted of negligent homicide in the death of high school student who went into cardiac arrest after vicious bathroom fight

A Delaware judge on Thursday convicted Trinity Carr, 17, of homicide after a school bathroom fight that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Family Court Judge Robert Coonin delivered his ruling after hearing a week of testimony in the nonjury trial, according to .

An autopsy found that Amy Joyner-Francis died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the April 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.

Carr was charged with – and ultimately convicted of – criminally negligent homicide for her role in the fight, which was captured on cellphone video.

The judge ruled that Carr‘s assault against Joyner-Francis was premeditated, and that is why she was deserving of a guilty verdict.

‘(Carr) struck the first blow without warning, carried on a relatively brief but violent attack… and she had to be pulled off her victim,‘ Coonin said, according to .

Two other 17-year-olds, Zion Snow and Chakeira Wright, were charged with misdemeanor conspiracy.

All three, who were 16 when the fight happened, were tried as juveniles.

Defense attorneys argued that the death of Joyner-Francis, who had a rare heart condition undetected by her doctors, was unforeseeable.

They also suggested that she was a willing participant in a fight between ‘mutual combatants.‘

Prosecutors argued Joyner-Francis was not looking for a fight but trying to avoid one, and that she would not have died had she not been assaulted.

‘Distress, the unexpected nature of the attack, the brute ferocity of it raining upon her, all led to Amy‘s death,‘ deputy attorney general Sean Lugg said during closing arguments this week, adding that the alleged assailant showed ‘a level of barbarism that reasonably would result in the outcome.‘

Carr‘s attorney, John Deckers, argued that Carr shouldn‘t be held culpable for Joyner-Francis‘ death because a reasonable person would expect the consequence of a school fight ‘is not death, but rather discipline.‘

All three girls charged in the case opted not to testify.

Coonin ruled last year that Carr would be tried as a juvenile.

Had she been tried and convicted as an adult, Carr would have faced up to eight years in prison.

Dr. Richard Ringel, a pediatric cardiologist and professor at Johns Hopkins University, testified that Joyner-Francis suffered from Eisenmenger syndrome, an extremely rare condition for someone her age in which a heart defect combines with severe pulmonary hypertension.

While Ringel did not dispute the autopsy results, he said there was no way of knowing that Joyner-Francis was at risk of sudden death, any more than a person could predict that an athlete who appears healthy and fit one day suddenly collapses and dies on the playing field the next day.

Prosecutors said that in an online group chat the day before the attack, Joyner-Francis offered advice to one of her friends about a problem involving a boy, telling her friend to ‘just be careful.‘

A detective testified that the defendants were later brought into the chat, and that the alleged attacker thought Joyner-Francis – who had warned that someone might betray another person – was talking about her.

A Snapchat posting by one of the defendants that same day shows Joyner-Francis talking to Carr in the bathroom, purportedly to try to defuse the situation.

The posting notes that the girl later charged with homicide was ‘bouta fight her,‘ followed by several emojis indicating that a person was laughing so hard she was crying.

The fight broke out around 8:15am on April 22 of last year before classes at the vocational school.

An autopsy concluded that Joyner-Francis died from a ‘cardiac incident‘ that stemmed from a pre-existing heart condition, rather than injuries sustained in the beating.

But the state Department of Justice said: ‘The cardiac incident would not have occurred if she had not been assaulted.‘

Joyner Francis suffered cuts and bruises and had her fingernails ripped out, according to a police detective‘s testimony.

A video of the fight also shows Carr punching Joyner-Francis in the head and chest, with witnesses saying someone slammed her head against a sink.