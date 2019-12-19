Kansas transfer K.J. Lawson caught on video ripping, cursing Tubby Smith

CLOSESkip in x

Now that UNC has cut down the nets on this season, USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson looks at which teams and players are poised to make a run at the championship in 2017-18. USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Tigers guard K.J. Lawson (0) and Memphis Tigers head coach Tubby Smith during the second half against the Tulane Green Wave at FedExForum. Memphis Tigers defeated the Tulane Green Wave 92-70.(Photo: Justin Ford, USA TODAY Sports)

Newly minted Kansas player K.J. Lawson, who transferred from Memphis alongside his brother Dedric, was caught on video distastefully blasting his former coach, Tubby Smith.

“Hey man this how we do, (expletive) Tubby,” Lawson said in a .

Kansas has yet to address the matter. Both K.J. and Dedric Lawson are expected to sit out the 2017-18 season per NCAA transfer rules and be eligible to play for Bill Self in the 2018-19 season.

Dedric Lawson averaged 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a sophomore this past season, while K.J. only played in 10 games as a freshman because of an Achilles injury, and averaged 12.3 points and 8.1 rebounds last season. He‘ll have three seasons with the Jayhawks if the NCAA grants him a sixth year because of the injury.

The two brothers committed to Memphis when Josh Pastner was in charge and after Pastner hired their father, Keelon Lawson, as an assistant coach in the summer of 2014. Pastner left last spring for Georgia Tech, being replaced by Smith.

