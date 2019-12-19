Katie Price heartbroken over death of dog Vera

‘I‘m so sad‘: Katie Price reveals her heartbreak as pet pooch Vera dies after eight years with the family

She‘s a devoted animal lover with more than 100 critters spread over her farm and home.

And Katie Price was sadly grieving the loss of one of her beloved pets as she announced the tragic loss of her dog, Vera.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 38-year-old model informed her followers of the sad news as she shared a sweet snap of her French Mastiff.

She captioned the snap: ‘My dog Vera passed away last night in her sleep so sad I have had her 8 years.‘

Her fans were sympathetic as they posted messages of support such as ‘So sad I‘m very sorry, dogs are a big part of the family xx,‘ and ‘Sorry for your loss heartbreaking when you lose a beloved pet. Run free over rainbow bridge Vera xx‘

Katie also owns another three dogs, two cats, three pigs and 80 chickens among her vast collection of animals.

It‘s no doubt been an emotional week for Katie, as she has been promoting her new campaign to make online bullying a criminal offence.

The mother-of-five started the government petition as a response to the vile abuse her disabled son Harvey receives, and after it received more than 100,000 signatures it will now be debated in parliament.

Harvey, 14, is blind and suffers from severe autism, septo-optic dysplasia and Prader-Willi syndrome, which makes sufferers always feel hungry.

Detailing examples of the vile abuse she has received in relation to her eldest son, Katie announced on Channel 5 news on Tuesday: I‘ve had so many bad comments but I won’t talk about them because it’s so uncomfortable.

‘One of them made a video of Harvey and made it look like he was having sex with him. The video was shocking – I sent it to the police so they arrested him.

‘They ended up letting him go because there is nothing in place… for an online troll there is nothing in place to punish them.‘

‘It won’t be hard to get [the petition] through those Commons when I’m suited and booted and I’m on a mission.‘