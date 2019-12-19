Katy Perry: I wasn‘t ‘allowed to interact with gay people‘

Katy Perry is a strong LGBTQ advocate, despite a childhood that taught her the opposite. (Photo: Richard Shotwell, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Katy Perry‘s religious upbringing is an essential part of the pop star‘s mythology. The daughter of evangelical Christian pastors, Perry was sheltered from the modern world until she was a teenager, she explained in her .

“(I wasn‘t) allowed to interact with gay people,” she said, recalling “some generational racism.”

Perry, a friend of Hillary Clinton who recently enlisted the former presidential candidate to , also explained how her childhood made the election of President Trump all the more frightening for her.

“I was really disheartened for a while; it just brought up a lot of trauma for me,” she said. “Misogyny and sexism were in my childhood: I have an issue with suppressive males and not being seen as equal. I felt like a little kid again being faced with a scary, controlling guy. I wouldn’t really stand for it in my work life, because I have had so much of that in my personal life.”

Perry didn‘t go into detail about her breakup with ex Orlando Bloom, and the interview was conducted long before , but the singer did reveal that she was one month sober. “I go through little periods when it’s time to cleanse my mind,” she said.

Last month, Perry expanded on growing up religious the Human Rights Campaign National Equality Award, telling the crowd that she “(paints) my fantasies into these little, bite-size pop songs. For instance, ‘I kissed a girl and I liked it.‘”

“Truth be told, A) I did more than that, but B) How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps?” she continued. “What I did know is that I was curious, and even then I knew sexuality wasn‘t as black and white as this (ruffled Rasario) dress. And, honestly, I haven‘t always gotten it right, but in 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I started a conversation that a lot of the world seemed curious enough to sing along, too.”​

