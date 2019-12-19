Make a style statement like Katy in Comme des Garçons

‘I‘ve learned a lot of lessons‘: Katy Perry sports platinum locks for the May cover of Vogue… as she says ‘I wouldn‘t go back to my 20s‘

And for her second cover for the magazine, rocked platinum blonde locks and a bold red dress.

At 32, the singer is ‘much more grounded,‘ adding I wouldn‘t give anything to go back to my 20s. And I‘ve learned a lot of lessons.‘

The Firework artist explained the lessons she learned: ‘Patience, the art of saying no, that everything doesn‘t have to end in marriage.‘

Adding: ‘That your education can start now. I blasted off a rocked, holding on to dear life.‘

Katy‘s cover had a futuristic theme, with the singer sporting a bright patent ensemble.

She rocked short platinum locks with brunette brows, adding pink lipstick and brown shadow around her lids.

The California Gurls singer says being 32 is a ‘nice place to be.‘

Katy got her first number one hit in 2008 with the song I Kissed A Girl.

Before she catapulted to pop star status, she dealt with being dropped from her label and her albums being shelved.

The star recalled: ‘I had so much ambition and determination, and that‘s what kept me going.‘

Katy also discussed politics; the star had campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Presidential campaign and also performed at the Democratic National Convention.

Following the election of Donald Trump as President, Katy admitted to Vogue that she was ‘really disheartened for a while; it just brought up a lot of trauma for me.‘

She explained: ‘Misogyny and sexism were in my childhood: I have an issue with suppressive males and not being seen as equal.‘

Katy, who was born Katheryn Hudson, added that she ‘felt like a little kid again‘ facing a ‘scary, controlling guy.‘

She noted that that is something she ‘wouldn‘t really stand for‘ in her work life, because she‘s had ‘so much of that in my personal life.‘

The artist also revealed that she wouldn‘t do ‘fluffy‘ stuff like her 2010 hit song California Gurls again, knowing what she does now.

Katy divulged that ‘fluffy stuff‘ like that ‘would be completely inauthentic to who I am now and what I‘ve learned.‘

The songstress also revealed that five years ago, she began seeing a therapist – who ‘changed‘ her life.

She said to Vogue about her experiences with a therapist: ‘When I am in the room I am just Katheryn Hudson, which is amazing because people in my position hear yes too much, and it kills them or makes them completely disconnected from reality – and I don‘t want that.‘

Katy concluded that while she doesn‘t ‘cure cancer or anything,‘ she knows that she ‘lifts spirits‘ through her music.