Kentucky police identify man shot by officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Police have released additional details after a Kentucky police officer shot and wounded a suspect behind a motel Tuesday night.

WKYT reports (http://bit.ly/2pxkxNt ) 26-year-old Sergei Sargaev has been charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and criminal mischief. His arrest citation says the Lexington officer approached Sargaev, who was sitting in a vehicle behind a La Quinta Inn, and asked him multiple times to roll down the window or open the door. Sargaev started the vehicle and backed it into the officer‘s cruiser.

Police say he is white.

Police say those actions endangered the officer, who then shot Sargaev. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and will be arraigned Thursday.

The officer has not been identified and is on standard administrative leave. He was wearing a body camera at the time.

Information from: WKYT-TV, http://www.wkyt

