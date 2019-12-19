Kim Jong-Un unveils 770ft luxury high-rise in Pyongyang

Kim Jong-un unveils 770ft ‘ultra-modern, prestige‘ skyscraper complex (with no hot water) in the heart of Pyongyang as dictator orders removal of 600,000 ‘undesirables‘ from the city

has unveiled a huge new 770ft skyscraper complex hailed by officials as ‘ultra modern‘ – despite the most luxurious penthouse apartments having no hot water.

Foreign reporters had earlier been warned to expect a ‘big and important‘ event in the secretive state today – but it turned out to be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the housing project.

Thousands of cheering watched on as the dictator opened the sprawling Ryomyong Street development, which includes 5,000 flats.

The tallest of the buildings is 70 stories while North Korean Premier Pak Pong Ju insisted they ‘incorporate the latest architectural science and technology, including solar and geothermal technology, and the greening of roofs and walls‘.

But reporters shown around showpiece penthouse apartments – finished with ice green wallpaper and purple sofas – found that none of them had hot water supplies.

It comes amid reports Kim Jong-un has ordered 600,000 residents out of the city to make way for the country‘s elite. But there are some suggestions the move was part of Kim‘s preparations for war amid heightened tensions with the West and after the US sent an ‘armada‘ of warships to the the Korean Peninsula.

Tens of thousands of cheering North Koreans watched on as the dictator cut the ribbon on the sprawling Ryomyong Street development (pictured), which includes 5,000 flats

Officials to the left of him, generals to the right, and in the middle of mounting tensions over his nuclear ambitions, Kim opened the prestige housing project with huge crowds of his adoring citizens looking on

Male and female soldiers were even brought in to celebrate the grand opening of the apartment complex in central Pyongyang

North Korean women in uniform walk along Ryo Myong street after the opening ceremony of a new residential housing project in Pyongyang

North Korean soldiers look at items in a pharmacy in a shopping mall that was built as part of the sprawling housing development

Completion of the development, just down a wide avenue from the mausoleum where Kim‘s grandfather Kim Il-Sung and father Kim Jong-Il lie in state, was repeatedly promised in time for Saturday‘s 105th anniversary of the birth of the North‘s founder.

North Korean authorities seek to present their isolated, impoverished country as prosperous and modern, and international media outlets were invited for the occasion.

Kim has made frequent visits to the street to inspect construction work there, according to state media.

Soldiers, officials and citizens packed a plaza from early morning, waiting for hours before Kim led the delegation onto the platform.

Pak Pong-Ju lauded Kim, saying the project was a demonstration of ‘the ‘do or die‘ spirit of our people and army who are willing to implement the Party‘s orders in all cases‘, he said, and ‘a victory against imperialists‘ sanctions‘.

Thousands watched on as Kim Jong-un officially unveiled the new high-rise apartments. It came amid reports 600,000 people had been moved out of the city to make way for the country‘s elite

The high-rise apartments boast impressive views of the city and across the countryside beyond – but even the most upmarket rooms do not have hot water

Around 200 foreign journalists are in Pyongyang as the country marks Day of the Sun. Pictures show the exterior of one of the high-rise apartment blocks

Soldiers applaud and cheer as their leader cuts the ribbon on the apartment blocks today. Foreign journalists had been warned to expect a ‘big event‘ today

Retail offering: A vendor is pictured in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex in North Korea‘s capital, Pyongyang

After the opening, Kim Jong-Un was whisked away in a blacked-out Mercedes limousine. He was a frequent visitor to the housing block as it was being constructed

Around 200 foreign journalists are in Pyongyang as the country marks Day of the Sun.

Officials had given no details as to the nature of a planned ‘big‘ event today or where it would take place, and similar announcements in the past have been linked to relatively low-key set pieces. In the end, it turned out to be the grand unveiling of a block of flats.

In 2016, for example, foreign journalists underwent hours of investigation by North Korean officials ahead of what turned out to be a pop concert to mark the finale of a ruling Workers‘ Party congress.

As the grand opening took place this morning, reports emerged that Kim had ordered as many as 600,000 residents out of the city of 2.6million – to ‘purify‘ the capital and introduce more of the country‘s elite.

A source told Korea Joongang Daily: ‘Population control was the pretext of the latest order, but in reality, the purpose is to ‘purify‘ the North Korean capital and allow only the loyal elite class to live there.‘

Separate reports suggest the move was actually a mass evacuation amid continued preparations for war in the region.

North Korean authorities seek to present their isolated, impoverished country as prosperous and modern, and international media outlets were invited for the occasion

Crowds converged on the new apartment buildings to watch their leader unveil the new apartment block this morning

Devotion: Adoring citizens cheered as the dictator cut the ribbon on the new development. There was no sign of concern over looming tensions with the West

North Korean men push their bicycles along Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings with the tallest some 770ft

Tens of thousands turned out for the grand opening of the new apartments in central Pyongyang. Soldiers are pictured in front of the development this morning

The North is under multiple sets of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and tensions have soared in recent weeks.

A barrage of recent North Korean missile tests has stoked fears in Washington that Pyongyang is moving closer to its goal of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland – something US President Donald Trump has said ‘won‘t happen‘.

Shinzo Abe, prime minister of US ally Japan – in whose exclusive economic zone three North Korean missiles landed in recent weeks, warned Thursday that Pyongyang may have the capacity to launch a warhead loaded with sarin nerve gas.

The same deadly gas was used to kill 87 civilians in a horrifying gas attack last week. That atrocity prompted the US to launch a surprise wave of missiles on one of dictator Bashar al-Assad‘s airbases.

There is speculation Pyongyang might conduct a sixth nuclear test, or another missile launch, to coincide with the Kim Il-Sung anniversary – specialist US website 38North described its Punggye-ri test site as ‘primed and ready‘ on Wednesday – and Trump has dispatched an aircraft carrier group to the Korean peninsula.

Massive crowds were seen in the capital as Kim Jong-un cut the ribbon on a giant complex of skyscrapers. Reporters said the most luxurious flats did not have running water

Completion of the sprawling Ryomyong Street development, just down a wide avenue from the mausoleum where Kim‘s grandfather Kim Il-Sung and father Kim Jong-Il lie in state, was repeatedly promised in time for Saturday‘s 105th anniversary of the birth of the North‘s founder

A series of skyscraper apartment blocks have been put up in just over a year along Ryomyong Street, which runs out of downtown Pyongyang, past North Korea‘s top university and down to the palace where the country‘s past leaders are kept embalmed

Kim Jong-Un snips a ribbon to unveil the housing project while journalists capture the moment on camera. A guided tour of the more luxury flats revealed that they did not have hot water supplies

North Korean officials were allowed in to inspect the interior of the housing complex during the official opening ceremony this morning

Inspection: A man examines a placard showing the layout of the sprawling network of apartments this morning

‘We are sending an armada. Very powerful,‘ he told the Fox Business Network. We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier.‘

‘He is doing the wrong thing,‘ he added of Kim. ‘He‘s making a big mistake.‘

The North has reiterated its constant refrain that it is ready for ‘war‘ with the US.

The 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty and Pyongyang says that it needs nuclear weapons to defend itself against a possible US invasion.

Last week‘s US missile strike on Syria vindicated its stance, it said at the weekend.

Successive governments in Washington have only attacked states which ‘do not have nukes‘, the official KCNA agency quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying, ‘and the same is true of the Trump administration‘.

‘What happened in Syria once again taught a bitter lesson that no one should have an illusion about the imperialists and one can defend oneself from the imperialist aggression only when one has one‘s strength.‘

Though Kim attended the opening he did not make a speech. North Korean Premier Pak Pong Ju said the project ‘incorporates the latest architectural science and technology, including solar and geothermal technology, and the greening of roofs and walls‘

The construction has gone on at breakneck speed, interrupted only by flooding in northeastern North Korea last autumn, when resources where temporarily diverted to reconstruction of homes there

Thousands of North Korean men and women gather at the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen new apartment buildings

There has been little sign of the tensions on the streets of Pyongyang in recent days, where the focus is on preparations for Saturday‘s anniversary

Saturday marks the 105th birthday of national founder Kim Il Sung, and North Korea has a history of connecting landmark construction projects to important dates

TENSE STAND-OFF: The U.S. dispatched a naval strike group to the area amid continued missile launches and hot rhetoric from North Korea

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had ‘great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea‘

IS KIM PLANNING A TOXIC GAS ATTACK?

may already be capable of launching chemical weapons, Japan has warned.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he feared ‘has a capability‘ to fire missiles tipped with sarin – the same deadly gas used to kill 87 civilians in a horrifying gas attack last week.

That atrocity prompted the US to launch a surprise wave of missiles on one of dictator Bashar al-Assad‘s airbases.

Abe told a parliamentary session: ‘There is a possibility that North Korea already has a capability to deliver missiles with sarin as warheads.‘

On Thursday, KCNA reported separately that Kim had watched special forces drop from light transport planes ‘like hail‘ and ‘mercilessly blew up enemy targets‘ during an exercise.

‘The contest proved once again that our Korean People‘s Army… will show a real taste of gun shot and real taste of war to the reckless invaders,‘ KCNA said.

With a broad smile on his face, Kim praised his troops for their precision, saying ‘the bullets seemed to have their own eyes‘, KCNA said, without identifying when the operation was held.

The Rodong Sinmun – the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers‘ Party – carried several photos from the contest including one of Kim watching the troops parachuting down from jets into an open field. Another showed him grinning from ear-to-ear as he walked by cheering soldiers.

The sabre-rattling has unnerved China, the North‘s sole major ally, which has made clear its frustration with Pyongyang‘s stubbornness but whose priority remains preventing any instability on its doorstep.

Beijing has urged Trump to take a peaceful approach to resolving the issue, but the Global Times newspaper, which sometimes reflects the thinking of the leadership, issued an unequivocal warning to Pyongyang that it should ‘avoid making mistakes at this time‘.

The smiling North Korean leader is seen watching his ‘elite fighting force‘ on a military training exercise in photos released today

Yesterday Kim oversaw a commando operation in which special forces dropped from light transport planes ‘like hail‘ and ‘mercilessly blew up enemy targets‘

Kim praised his troops for their precision in the training exercise (pictured), saying ‘the bullets seemed to have their own eyes‘, state news agency KCNA said

The Rodong Sinmun – the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers‘ Party – carried several photos from the contest showing firefight excercises

Analysts believe that the activity at the site is indicative of final preparations for another nuclear test. This satellite image, taken yesterday, shows ‘small groups of people‘ working at the facility

North 38, which monitors North Korea, has released a series of picures with one showing how tarp covers pallets of equipment or supplies to protect them from view while workers have been seen walking around the site in another sign of activity at the site

Satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site taken on April 12 appears to show vehicles parked around the North Portal of the site. North Korean monitoring service 38 North said the facility is ‘primed and ready‘ for a sixth nuclear test

A new test would be a ‘slap in the face of the US government‘ and Beijing would not ‘remain indifferent‘, it said.

Today, Trump tweeted that he had ‘great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea.‘

In contrast, on Tuesday, the US president tweeted that ‘North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.‘

But there has been little sign of the tensions on the streets of Pyongyang in recent days, where the focus is on preparations for Saturday‘s anniversary.

At Ryomyong Street, Kim took a pair of scissors from a tray to cut a wide red ribbon to rhythmic cheers from the crowd, before waving to his admirers, and turning to walk back to his Mercedes limousine.

No phones, no laptops, no water, no toilets: Reporters herded onto ‘imperialist bus‘ to watch ceremony ‘more powerful than hundreds of nuclear bombs‘

Foreign journalists invited to Pyongyang for the grand opening of a block of flats have revealed the bizarre procedures they were forced to follow during the event.

Scores of reporters and photographers from around the world have flown to the country for this week‘s celebrations of the 105th birth anniversary of founder president Kim Il Sung.

But today they revealed how they were herded together for hours, batted from drinking water and not given access to phones – just so they could watch Kim Jong-Un open of a new apartment block complex.

Minders last night ordered media workers to down tools and pack up their laptops because ‘you won‘t be coming back here tonight‘ before being told of a ‘big and important‘ event on Thursday.

Some 200 foreign reporters have been invited to Pyongyang to capture the celebrations ahead of the most important day in North Korea‘s calendar on Saturday

Only passports and cameras were allowed – no phones or water. One minder then said: ‘I am being very direct now. Please urinate and excrete before the event as there will be no water closets.‘

At 4.45am, they were woken up and piled into buses for the People‘s Palace of Culture for what turned into a two-hour security check, where wallets and food was taken away and tied up in black plastic bags.

A Reuters team boarded a bus after the security check, only for a minder to shout get off: ‘This bus is for Americans only!

‘That‘s the imperialist bus,‘ O Kum Sok, another minder reportedly said.

Once at Ryomyong, the new residential street, tens of thousands of North Koreans gathered in the area, some in military dress, most in traditional suits and dresses holding balloons, plastic flowers and North Korean flags.

A brass band played as the square filled up. Then around 10am. the crowd fell silent.

Fervent clapping and cheering then followed as Kim Jong Un and top government officials walked onto the stage to a fanfare from the brass band reserved to mark his public appearances.

There is speculation North Korea might conduct a sixth nuclear test to coincide with the Kim Il-Sung anniversary. US President Donald Trump has dispatched an aircraft carrier group to the Korean peninsula in a show of force

It is ‘a very significant, great event, more powerful than the explosion of hundreds of nuclear bombs on the top of the enemies‘ heads,‘ said North Korea‘s premier Pak Pong Ju, the main speaker at the opening ceremony.

The completion of Ryomyong Street is one of the examples of ‘a brilliant victory based on self-reliance and self-development against manoeuvres by the U.S. and vassal forces‘, he said, using the state‘s typical descriptions of the United States and its allies.

A translation of the speech was provided when reporters returned to the hotel.

Kim did not speak but clapped intermittently, the reporters said. After about twenty minutes of speeches, a thick, red ribbon was unfurled on stage. Kim cut the ribbon and was whisked away in a shiny black Mercedes as his sister Kim Yo Jong bowed deeply.