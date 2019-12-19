Koeman defends Barkley after Everton player is punched 

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admits Ross Barkley attack proves ‘the reason I live outside the town‘ as he says midfielder did nothing wrong

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has defended Ross Barkley after he was attacked in a Liverpool club, but admitted that it was one of the reasons why he doesn‘t live in the city.

It has been a difficult week for Barkley, who was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Monday morning. He was punched in the face, knocked to the ground and left with swelling under his eye.

Koeman confirmed that Barkley had not broken any club rules by being out after a game – he was not even drinking alcohol – but he hopes that the 23-year-old learned a lesson about the perils of putting himself in certain places given his profile.

‘It’s not good because it’s not what you like to read about your players,’ said Koeman. ‘It could happen to everyone in town, maybe now he realises it’s not the best place, maybe wrong time wrong place with crazy people like that.

‘It’s difficult because when you’re young it’s not about experience; you’ve played, won, go out and that’s no problem to me. He didn’t drink, he was driving his car but when you meet people like that it can happen.

‘Maybe that’s the reason I live outside the town. Always people learn from incidents that happen and it’s good if you learn.’

Koeman also brought Barkley’s future into sharper focus after revealing Everton want a decision on his new contract before the end of the season.

Everton’s manager has taken a pragmatic stance on whether Barkley – an academy graduate who has become a crowd favourite – will continue at Goodison Park and does not want the midfielder to enter the final 12 months of his current terms without a deal being signed.

Koeman said after Everton beat Leicester 4-2 last Sunday that Barkley would be sold in the summer if there is no resolution to the situation but the Dutchman has taken things a step further and now put a time frame on the situation, revealing there is a deadline.

Though Koeman is not directly involved in negotiations with Barkley’s advisors, he wants a resolution to the issue as soon as possible. He insists that he wants the England international, courted by Tottenham, to stay, but wants to know quickly so he can begin to plan for next season.

‘It’s not about one week, but of course we need to know before the end of the season,’ said Koeman. ‘We will offer what’s good, what’s normal for the player. The way he’s improving I think Everton is the best place for him.

‘I spoke to him several weeks ago. He mentioned his ambition is the Champions League but I told him I have the same. He’s going in the right direction. He is the kid of the club, the kid of the town and, in my opinion, there’s no better place for him.

‘It’s normal ambition for a player – if you asked them one by one they would all say they wanted to play in the Champions League. For us, the next step is Europe but maybe if we are fifth or sixth it’s perfect because then we don’t play any pre-qualification games.

‘It’s not necessary to speak about that to Ross. Everyone can see the difference between this season and next.’