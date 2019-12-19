L.A. theater openings, April 16-23: ‘The Walking Forest‘ and more

This week: An immersive “Macbeth”-inspired fable at REDCAT, a new drama about the founders of the NAACP, and it’s all Greek to “junkyard opera” company Four Larks at the Getty Villa.

Failure: A Love Story Center Theatre Group’s inaugural Block Party series kicks off with a remount of Coeurage Theatre Company’s 2015 staging of Philip Dawkins’ romantic drama about three sisters in 1920s Chicago; an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 6:30 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m.; ends April 23. $25-$70. .

Lea Salonga The Tony winner (“Miss Saigon”) performs. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Tue., 8 p.m. Sold out; waitlist available. .

Transparency, Taxes & Tweets Artists Rise Up Los Angeles hosts a benefit featuring politically themed music and comedy. Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $30. .

Shine Storytellers share true-life tales. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7 p.m. $12; discounts available. .

The 39 Steps Comedic adaptation of the novel that inspired the Hitchcock thriller. Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Thu.-Sat., 7 p.m.; ends April 29. Free; donations accepted; reservations required. www.deanproductionstheatre.

The Walking Forest Brazil’s Christiane Jatahy explores economic, social and environmental issues in the U.S. premiere of this immersive, interactive multimedia work inspired by Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”; in Portuguese with English supertitles. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu., 8:30 p.m.; Fri., 7 and 9 p.m.; Sat., 3, 6 and 9 p.m.; next Sun., 3 and 6 p.m.; ends April 23. $20, $25. .

A Dull Pain Turned Sharp Brent Beerman’s new comedy drama about the dreams of three women. The Group Rep, Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends June 4. $15-$25. .

The Furniture Three sisters gather to divvy up the family furniture in Marc Warren’s new comedy; for mature audiences; Christy Carlson Romano stars. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 6 p.m.; ends April 23. $25, $30. .

Homeric Hymns Four Larks brings ancient Greek songs and poems to life in this new workshop production. Getty Villa Auditorium, 17985 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun. 3 p.m.; ends April 23. $7; advance tickets required. .

Laughter on the 23rd Floor Neil Simon’s behind-the-scenes comedy about a 1950s TV variety show. Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. April 21-May 20. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends May 20. $23-$27. .

The Music Man Meredith Willson’s classic Broadway musical about a con artist who tries to fleece a small Iowa town. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Palos Verdes Peninsula. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends May 7. $55-$65. .

Pacific Playwrights Festival 20th annual showcase includes staged readings of new plays by Amy Freed, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Donald Margulies and Lauren Yee; schedule at www.scr.org. South Coast Repertory, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 1 and 4 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 10:30 a.m. $17. .

Rabbit Hole David Lindsay-Abaire’s Pulitzer-winning drama about a suburban couple torn apart by the loss of a child. The Lounge Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 14. $15-$30. .

Sister Act Cabrillo Music Theatre stages the hit musical based on the 1992 comedy about a murder witness hiding out in a convent. Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 30. $34-$79; discounts available. .

Twelfth Night Shakespeare’s gender-bending romantic comedy; for age 13 and up. Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group, 4850 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood. Fri., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 14. $15. .

Uncanny Valley L.A. premiere of Thomas Gibbons’ futuristic drama about a neuroscientist trying to teach an artificial being how to become more human. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; other dates; ends May 7. $47-$55. .

Vanya New adaptation of the Chekhov classic. The Grove Theater Center, 1111 W. Olive Ave., Burbank. April 21-30. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m.; ends April 30. $15, $20. .

The Diary of Anne Frank Based on the true story of a Jewish girl and her family hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic during WWII. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 23. $10-$22. .

Dr. Du Bois and Miss Ovington The Robey Theatre Company stages the West Coast premiere of Clare Coss’ fact-based drama about the co-founders of the NAACP. Los Angeles Theatre Center, Theatre 4, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; other dates; ends May 21. $20, $30. .

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat Childsplay presents the classic children’s tale. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; ends April 23. $25 and up. .

Dream of the Red Chamber First two installments of Henry Ong’s six-hour epic about a noble family in Qing dynasty China. Inglewood Amphitheater, Vincent Park, 714 Warren Ln., Inglewood. Acts I & II, Sat., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; continues May 20, concludes May 27. Free. www.henryong.org.

Earth Tales We Tell Stories celebrates Earth Day with this family-friendly fable. International City Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 11 a.m. Free. .

An Evening With Michael Feinstein The singer-pianist salutes the Great American Songbook. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 E. Atherton St. (between Palo Verde Avenue & Bellflower Boulevard), Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $75-$175 .

The Hero Within New dramedy based on the lives of local veterans and their struggles transitioning back into society. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends April 23. $12-$22. .

Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey Lightwire Theater presents this family-friendly electroluminescent tale. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 1 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 3:30 p.m.; ends April 23. $20. .

School for Wayward Girls Pregnant teenage girls and Jesuit high school boys attend a dance together in the mid-1960s in Peter Schulyer’s new fact-based dramedy. Loft Ensemble Theater, 13442 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends May 28. $20. .

The Script Tease Project Actors cold-read two pages of a new script then improvise the rest of the story. Impro Studio Theatre, 1727 N. Vermont Ave., #208, L.A. Sat., 9:15 p.m. $5. www.thenationaltheatreoftheworld

Sylvia A stray dog comes between a husband and wife in A.R. Gurney’s hit comedy. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; other dates; ends May 7. $50, $55; opening night, $99. .

Two L.A. Rays Theatre 40 offers readings of stories by Raymond Chandler and Ray Bradbury. Chatsworth Branch Library, 21052 Devonshire St., Chatsworth. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. www.lapl.org/lamade

West Side Story Leonard Bernstein’s classic musical, with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, set in modern-day NYC and based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; oends May 14. $20-$70. .

Yoga Play A woman struggles to save a failing yoga-apparel company in Dipika Guha’s new comedy; contains adult language and situations; no late seating; part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival. South Coast Repertory, Nicholas Studio, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m.; ends April 30. $10-$32. .

King of the Road: The Roger Miller Story World-premiere musical about the 1960s-era singer-songwriter. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m.; ends May 14. $60-$75. .

The Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival Showcase for female solo performers. Macha Theatre, 1107 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood.Next Sun., 3, 3:45, 4:30, 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. $15, $25. .

Mark Nizer 4D Family-friendly show features comedy, juggling, music and more. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $17 and up. .

Sleeping Beauty Updated version of the classic fairy tale; for ages 6 to 10. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $21. .