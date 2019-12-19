LA-area film production falls 36 percent

Feature film production was off nearly 40 percent in the first quarter of 2017, riding a general dip in location filming in the Los Angeles area, according to a report Wednesday.

The region saw a huge dip in feature filming, which fell a whopping 36.3 percent compared with the same period last year, and a 2.1 percent dip in location filming, while TV production in the area remained essentially flat, with a 0.6 percent decline, according to the latest report from FilmL.A.

The office provides location shooting permits for the city and county and selected other Southern California jurisdictions.

While the movie numbers look dire, the not-for-profit film office’s president, Paul Audley, said there’s a silver lining behind them.

“The good news is that we are hearing about difficulty finding soundstage space right now in L.A.,” Audley explained.

That’s good because it means the state’s recently improved, now $330 million-per-year production tax-incentive program has worked as it was intended, bringing so many shows to California that local facilities are reaching capacity.

• Related story:

“I’ve said before about this program that once the film tax credit had the full amount of money in place and it had been about a year running, which is about where we are, we would see things sort of level off,” Audley noted. “That’s what we’re seeing on the television side now, at this very high level, which is great.

“I can’t really predict what happened with the features this first quarter, and to see if there’s a real trend line, or if it’s just due to a variety of things that happen in production cycles,” he added. “It’s a trend we’re going to watch. It’s the first time we’ve seen that kind of a turn, so we’ll start inquiring out to some of the producers that we know that tend to be here more often with features and ask them if they’ve changed their schedules or are doing less filming or finding that they can’t find space.”

FilmL.A. measures production in permitted location “shooting days,” 24-hour periods when crews work at nonstudio or soundstage sites. There were a total of 9,496 shooting days in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 9,703 from January through March of 2016. Feature film shooting days were 729 this quarter vs. 1,145 in 2016’s first quarter. The TV numbers fell to 3,913 in 2017 from 3,944 in 2016.

Jason E. Squire, an associate professor USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, who specializes in the industry, said one year’s data doesn’t give him a sense of a trend.

But he noted that states other than California can still offer tempting benefits to productions to flee Los Angeles.

Those benefits can come in the form of refunds and subsidies, he said, and that still makes it difficult for L.A. to compete.

“Considering that L.A. is the traditional center of entertainment, that’s kind of sad,” he said.

But that center still exists in the area, where a huge labor pool for the industry is anchored, said Michael B. Hoggan, a professor of Cinema and Television arts at Cal State Northridge. It’s that pull that will always be a part of the production marketplace, tugging on the industry. Another part will be habits of audiences as movies get expensive and people find digital platforms on which to get their entertainment, he said.

“My opinion is, watching TV in any form, or going to the theaters, is a matter of habit,” he said. “If we price them out of it, then they’ll lose the habit.”

As audience tastes change, so will the places production companies choose to make content, experts suggested.

Television is a huge draw at the moment for younger, up-and-coming producers with fresh and serious content, said Lawrence Turman, chairman of the Peter Stark Producing Program at the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

Indeed. Only the relatively small, modest job-generating sector of web-based TV saw a significant increase in the first quarter of 2017: 33.7 percent over last year. All categories of production except feature films tracked well ahead of their five-year averages. And despite the smaller amount of shooting days, there were eight incentivized feature film productions this year compared with five in first quarter of 2016.

Asked if Netflix boss Ted Sarandos’ revelation Tuesday that he plans to bring most of his booming content provider’s production to California will exacerbate the soundstage crunch, Audley seemed unconcerned.

“We will find places, but you also know that Netflix just opened a pretty big center here on Sunset Boulevard,” the FilmL.A. chief said. “I think some of that production will certainly happen where they are now, but we’ll find places for them. I don’t think he’s going to overwhelm the world and make it impossible to film here. But the great news is that we are having to find creative new places for people to film because the work is back.”

Staff writer Ryan Carter contributed to this story.