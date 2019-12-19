Show off your shoulders in Lady Kitty's top by Aqua

Princess Diana‘s niece Lady Kitty Spencer looks worse for wear as she flashes her stomach and sips cocktails with friends in London

Brits are gearing up for a long bank holiday weekend off work and it seems that the party has already started for Lady Kitty Spencer.

Princess Diana‘s niece looked a little worse for wear as she enjoyed drinks in the sun with her friends at The Anglesea Arms pub in Chelsea, London.

The 26-year-old blonde looked chic in a blue crop top, which showcased her stomach, and a pair of skin-tight white jeans.

The socialite, who is known for her penchant for a party, enjoyed an Spritz as she mingled with pals.

She, who is usually known for her polished and poised appearance, was also seen resting against a wall as she made a quick phone call during the evening.

Lady Kitty recently returned from a trip to Australia, where she was on hand to start a game of polo in Perth.

The niece of Princess Diana rode into Duncraig Stud in a Bentley before settling in to enjoy the luxury car company‘s Polo in the Valley event.

Kitty has been travelling around Western Australia, where she has fed kangaroos, taken a day trip to Rottnest Island and snapped gorgeous pictures of Cottesloe Beach.

It was a welcome break for the daughter of Earl Spencer, who has kept busy with her philanthropic endeavors and a recent walk down Dolce & Gabbana‘s runway.

Kitty, a former Tatler cover girl, has been following down the footsteps of her model mother Victoria Lockwood – who she grew up with in South Africa.

The Cape Town University graduate then returned to her English roots to study luxury brand management at Regent‘s College.

She has since been signed to Storm model agency, where she is represented by Kate Moss‘ agent, Paula Karaiskos.

Kitty is in a long-term relationship with property tycoon Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, who she has been dating for the last two years.

Barattieri is 20 years her senior and a divorced father of three children.