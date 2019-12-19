Lauryn Goodman flashes her frame in a scanty silk dress

Lauryn Goodman flashes her phenomenal frame in a scanty silk dress as she joins sister Chloe and Amelia for Maldives dinner

They are enjoying a sun-drenched getaway to the Maldives.

And the Goodman sisters were truly in holiday mode on Wednesday as they headed out for dinner with Lauryn, Chloe and Amelia looking sensational in a bevy of barely-there mini dresses – each in various states of undress.

Leading the pack was Lauryn who sizzled in a which boasted a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps while her sisters went for equally glamorous looks for their evening on the town.

Chloe soared to fame in 2014 when she starred on the inaugural series of MTV‘s Ex On The Beach before hitting screens once again on CBB a year later.

She made her big TV comeback last year when she appeared on the All Stars edition of , yet was left red faced after she was ejected following a series of aggressive arguments with victor Stephen Bear.

While her sisters have enjoyed minimal TV fame, they remain in the glare of the public eye due to their stunning good looks and skimpy ensembles.

Lauryn proved she can give as good as her TV star sister as she walked along in the cappucino coloured mini which showed off her perky assets and nipped in waist.

She boosted her height with a pair of staggering perspex heels with clear straps while she accessorised with a huge pair of gold hoops to up the glamour further.

Chloe went for a bold ensemble as she slipped into a brightly coloured mini with a totally backless rear, while her endless legs were the main focus of the look.

Amelia glammed it up in a rust coloured mini which showed off her endless legs and perky cleavage – proving the girls truly have stellar jeans.

Last week, Chloe shared an idyllic snap of the sought-after holiday destination alongside a heart-eyed emoji and told her 178k Twitter followers: ‘Maldives in 2 weeks.‘

However, the raven-haired beauty‘s tweet caused a stir on the social media site as many fans were quick to link Chloe to Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers.

Aaron had tweeted that he is also heading to the Maldives and teased he will be joined by a female companion. He tweeted on March 10: ‘Maldives in just over a week with the beautiful smiler.‘

Putting two and two together, some fans suspected that he had been referring to Chloe, with one commenting: ‘So is smile? what do u guys reckon!??‘

However, Aaron has since confirmed that he and Chloe are not dating and his latest flame is said to be Essex-based beauty, Danielle Scott.