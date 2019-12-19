Lawyer says United passenger likened being ousted to fleeing Vietnam

An attorney for Dr. David Dao, the United Airlines passenger forcibly removed from his flight on a Sunday, said the incident is "probably" going to result in a lawsuit against the air carrier. On Thursday, Dao‘s attorney from personal injury law firm Corboy & Demetrio in Chicago said Dao had a bad concussion, lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and injuries to his sinuses, for which he will undergo reconstructive surgery, related to the incident. Speaking at a Thursday news conference, the attorney, Thomas Demetrio, said his 69-year-old client‘s experience–a native of Vietnam–was "more harrowing" than fleeing Vietnam. "So, will there be a lawsuit? yeah probably" against United Continental Holdings Inc. the parent of United Airlines. The attorney also said the city of Chicago might be liable for the incident, which was videoed by two passengers on the flight and went viral. United CEO Oscar Munoz issued a series of apologies: "I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right." United‘s shares were little changed, in Thursday trade, off less than 0.1% after the news conference. Comparatively the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were both trading flat in a holiday-shortened week. United‘s stock has shed about $500 million in market capitalization since the incident emerged on Monday, resulting in a wave of public backlash.