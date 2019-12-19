Leicester ‘feeling good‘ despite Atletico Madrid defeat as Premier League champions eye semi-final spot with another Spanish upset

Leicester defender Yohan Benalouane is eyeing another Spanish shock despite the Foxes‘ Champions League defeat in Madrid.

Craig Shakespeare‘s side lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter final on Wednesday‘s after Antoine Griezmann‘s controversial penalty.

Referee Jonas Eriksson awarded a first-half spot-kick despite Marc Albrighton fouling Griezmann outside the area.

But the Foxes frustrated the hosts after the breakthrough as Benalouane – who was not even named in the club‘s Premier League squad at the start of the season – impressed.

He has been given his chance after Wes Morgan‘s back injury and is now the only fit centre-back currently available for Tuesday‘s game with Morgan a doubt and Robert Huth suspended.

And Benalouane is after a repeat of their last-16 victory over Sevilla after Leicester won 3-2 on aggregate having lost the first game 2-1.

‘The game is open,‘ Benalouane told LCFC TV. ‘We lost 1-0 but we know at home it will be difficult for Atletico.

‘I hope we can play the same game against Sevilla. We prepare for the next game. The feeling was good because the team worked very well tonight. The important thing is that the second leg will be open.

‘It is the work of the team, we work together. It‘s not one player or two – it‘s all the team. The whole team worked very well and that is the most important thing.

‘In Spain, the weather is different so it was difficult but I think we did a good job.‘

Leicester now go to in-form Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, with Morgan expected to sit out as the Foxes try to get him fit for Tuesday‘s European clash.

He has missed the last five games with his back problem and is unlikely to be risked at Selhurst Park.

Benalouane added: ‘It‘s another tough game and we have to do another great job if we want to win three points. Now we rest up before the weekend.‘