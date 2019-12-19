Leicester still have a 32% chance… it‘s been done before

Leicester trail 1-0 after Champions League quarter-final first leg… but history books show Foxes still have a 32 per cent chance of qualification

Leicester return from Madrid on Thursday with their heads held high after a slender 1-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Their quarter-final tie is still all to play for ahead of next week‘s second leg, and Jamie Vardy and Co will be confident about their chances at the King Power Stadium.

In fact, 10 teams have overturned a 1-0 deficit away from home to qualify for the next round of the Champions League knockout stages, and Leicester have a 32 per cent chance of moving through to the semi-finals…

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE COMEBACKS AFTER A 1-0 DEFEAT AWAY FROM HOME Winning Team Losing Team Year Round Second-leg score Juventus Real Madrid 1995/96 Quarter Final 2-0 Barcelona Panathinaikos 2001/02 Quarter Final 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen Liverpool 2001/02 Quarter Final 4-2 Juventus Real Madrid 2004/05 Last 16 2-0 (AET) Liverpool Chelsea 2006/07 Semi Final 1-0 (4-1 on pens) APOEL Nicosia Lyon 2011/12 Last 16 1-0 (4-3 on pens) Bayern Munich FC Basle 2011/12 Last 16 7-0 Malaga Porto 2012/13 Last 16 2-0 Atletico Madrid Bayer Leverkusen 2014/15 Last 16 1-0 (3-2 on pens) Borussia Dortmund Benfica 2016/17 Last 16 4-0

The first time the feat was achieved in the modern-day Champions League was when Juventus overturned a first-leg loss to beat Real Madrid 2-0 in Turin.

Alassandro Del Piero and Michele Padovano scored the goals back in March 1996, as Juve went on to lift the trophy in Rome two months later.

Usually, the comeback is slim with four of the 10 results coming either after extra time or in a penalty shootout.

Perhaps the most memorable was in the 2006-07 semi-final when Liverpool overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat at Stamford Bridge to win 1-0 at Anfield and eventually overcome their Premier League rivals on penalties.

Real Madrid are the only team to suffer the comeback defeat twice, having beaten Juventus in both 1996 and 2005 before losing the second leg.

More recently, Bayern Munich provided the most emphatic response after a defeat by Basle, taking them back to the Allianz and beating them 7-0 back in March 2012. Mario Gomez scored four in that one.

Clearly, Leicester‘s chances of beating Atletico 7-0 are probably around 5000-1 (ring any bells?) but the history books show a victory is certainly not out of the question.