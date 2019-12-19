Lethal Weapon‘s Gary Busey lets gut hang out as he shops

That thing is a Lethal Weapon! Former action man Gary Busey lets his gut hang out as he hits shops in Malibu

He was renowned for his action man turns in the 1980s.

But those days looked a lifetime away when Gary Busey let his gut hang out as he left a shop in Malibu on Wednesday.

There was a slight hint of the roly poly in his gait as he ambled back to his car after an outing in the California celebrity enclave.

The 72-year-old looked far from the deadly bad guy who stalked the screen in Lethal Weapon as he waddled back to his vehicle.

But the body confident star is obviously embracing his curves, for he was wearing a tight T-shirt, along with baggy jeans, trainers and a Tulsa Boys‘ Home windbreaker.

Gary first shot to prominence in John Milius‘ cult classic surf movie Big Wednesday in 1978, where he appeared with fellow future 80s icon Jan-Michael Vincent, who is best know for his turns in Airwolf.

He went on to star in a veritable smorgasbord of the best action films of the 80s and 90s, including Lethal Weapon, Point Break and Under Siege.

But Gary‘s high-profile movie career is far from over.

For last year it was revealed he has been cast in the upcoming fourth installment of the comedy horror Sharknado franchise.

Syfy and The Asylum said he is playing Wilford Wexler, a scientist ‘at the forefront of advances in the field of robotics‘.

Sharknado 4, set five years after the US east coast was ravaged by a fish flinging funnel, is set to premiere on SyFy in July.