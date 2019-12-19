Lewis Hamilton hails F1 fans as he arrives for Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton hails F1‘s ‘best fans‘ as he arrives for Bahrain GP with likes of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to the ‘best fans‘ in Formula One as he joined the likes of Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel in Bahrain ahead of the third grand prix of the season.

The three-time world champion moved level with Ferrari‘s Vettel with .

The pair now sit 18 points ahead of their nearest rival, Verstappen, ahead of the race at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday.

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

Friday April 14

Practice – 12pm (BST) and 4pm

Saturday April 15

Practice – 1pm

Qualifying – 4pm

Sunday April 16

Race – 4pm

Before taking to the track for their first practice session on Friday, Hamilton arrived in the Middle East and he was met by some of his vast fan base.

Alongside a photo of him posing with some young supporters, the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram: ‘Some of my favourite #TeamLH members found me in Bahrain 🙂 #BahrainGP #BestFans‘.

The Briton came third at the 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix, with Hamilton finishing 30 seconds behind his former team-mate Nico Rosberg.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed success in the Middle East, however. He picked up a second-straight win in Bahrain with victory at the 2015 Grand Prix.

But while the expected challenge from Ferrari never came in the last two years, Vettel has led the charge for the Italian team this season.

The German driver picked up the win in the first race of the season in Australia, before finishing second to Hamilton in China.

The Briton‘s former team-mate, Fernando Alonso, has enjoyed no such success this season. The McLaren driver arrived in Bahrain having not finished either of the two races so far this season. And he is to miss the Monaco GP next month to take part in the Indianapolis 500.