Little Mix‘s Jade Thirlwall enjoys day off in New Orleans

Little Mix‘s Jade Thirlwall spends her day off with beau Jed Elliott while Leigh-Anne Pinnock is engrossed on her phone on boat tour in New Orleans

Their band-mate Jesy Nelson has sparked break-up rumours from her beau of one month Chris Clarke, after unfollowing him on social media.

And with her nowhere to be seen, the rest of Little Mix – Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – made the most of their day off from touring, as they headed out in New Orleans earlier this week.

Jade looked stylish as she enjoyed a romantic stroll with her beau Jed Elliott – while the other two made like the locals and took a swamp boat tour in the humid Louisiana city.

Jade, 24, found it difficult to part ways with her rocker beau as the strolled forth – unleashing her toned pins in a pair of tiny denim cut offs.

A black jacket was casually draped over one shoulder and she completed the look with a comfortable pair of Converse trainers.

While she spent quality time with her man in-between their tour dates, Leigh-Anne and Perrie opted for a more adrenaline-fuelled boat ride to check out the swampy terrain.

Zayn Malik‘s ex Perrie looked stylish in a tie-dye pink shirt as she indulged in her surroundings, while the raven-haired beauty seemed more preoccupied by something on her phone.

Despite the distraction, Leigh-Anne looked sensational in a halterneck style top and tiny denim shorts.

Her locks were pulled back into a tight bun and she completed the look with a pair of cool shades.

Meanwhile, Jesy was nowhere to be seen – sending tongues wagging over her relationship status with TOWIE hunk Chris.

The songstress unfollowed the Essex lad on social media on Wednesday, and deleted all snaps and videos of him from her Instagram account in an apparent bid to cut him out of her life.

Despite the brunette beauty not confirming the news, her loyal fans appear to have taken the social media snub as a clear sign of a break-up.

The Touch chart-topper was inundated with supportive messages from her followers, who enthused, ‘hope you‘re ok‘, ‘please don‘t be sad‘, and ‘we love you‘.

Jesy and Chris had only confirmed their romance mid-March with a snap of the pair kissing, but had seemed totally besotted with one another.

They had living apart due to Little Mix supporting Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour in the US, but had so far managed to find time to see each other and make their long-distance love work.