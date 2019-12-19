Liverpool news: Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana out

Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana to miss Liverpool‘s trip to West Brom through injury

Liverpool will be without captain Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana for their trip to West Brom on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

A foot injury has kept Henderson out of the Reds‘ last seven matches, with his last appearance coming in February‘s victory over Tottenham. Lallana, meanwhile, suffered a hip injury on international duty with England and is yet to feature this month.

Klopp confirmed that the England pair, who were influential in Liverpool‘s impressive first half of the season, would miss the trip to the Hawthorns. But the Reds boss is pleased with the progress they are making.

‘[They are] better, but not good enough for the weekend,‘ he said.

‘With Jordan, it was clear from the beginning that it‘s not a fixed time until he is back. We have to wait until he feels absolutely nothing, that‘s how it is. That‘s what we are still waiting for. In all of what he is doing at the moment, he feels nothing, but we have to make steps still, steps to go [so] that he can be part of team training.

‘With Adam, it is a little bit easier to say. I am pretty sure after the Crystal Palace game, he will probably be in normal training and that means then (for Watford) he is in the squad or we can think about him then.

‘For the Watford game again, with Jordan it could be next week in training, could be the week after, but I think we are in a good way with him also. Everything will be good and I am pretty sure he will have a few games in this season.‘