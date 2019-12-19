Looking at New Orleans, through the eyes of a homeless man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – William Hardy lives under a bridge in New Orleans. He says images often pop into his head as he watches cars zoom by or sees his friends chilling outside their local hangout.

But, he never had an opportunity to pursue his passion for photography until recently when philanthropist Kathleen Edmundson gave him a digital camera. Since then, doors he never thought would open for him have.

Now, Hardy says he‘s gotten a chance to show the world life from “a homeless man‘s perspective.”

Hardy‘s work is part of an exhibit by artists, who are or were previously homeless, currently on display at LeMieux Galleries. The show runs through Saturday.

