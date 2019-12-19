Lost Formula One Grand Prix tracks – Istanbul

Lost Grand Prix tracks – Istanbul: Lewis Hamilton suffers tyre failure in Turkey while Sebastian Vettel clashes with Red Bull team-mate Mark Webber

With 20 grand prix on the present day Formula One calendar, the races come thick and fast as drivers and teams prepare for this weekend‘s Bahrain Grand Prix a week on from racing in China.

LOST GRAND PRIX

The Sakhir Circuit, introduced in 2004, has been close to ever-present on the calendar and despite political protests hitting the venue in recent time looks likely to maintain its place in the future.

Just a year on from the debut of Bahrain came the Turkish Grand Prix. But despite early strong backing for the Istanbul based track – made famous for it‘s tricky ‘turn eight‘ – poor attendances and lack of support led to the venue losing it‘s place on the F1 circus in 2012.

Here Sportsmail looks back at the only circuit to have hosted the Turkish Grand Prix with our picture special.

The Turkish Grand Prix made its debut in 2005 and the circuit based near Istanbul held the event every year until 2011. Above is the layout shortly before it was fully built. To the top left of the circuit is the notorious double apex turn eight, while the bottom of the track presented the best passing opportunity heading into the final two corners before the finish line

The McLaren of Kimi Raikkonen (centre) was on pole position for the maiden race but was pipped into the first corner by Renault‘s Giancarlo Fisichella (right). Fernando Alonso joins the pair battling for first on the opening lap

Fisichella would eventually fall away from the front, leading to Raikkonen taking victory ahead of Alonso and the Finn‘s McLaren team-mate Juan Pablo Montoya as the trio stand on the podium

A fresh faced Sebastian Vettel at just 19-years-old marked his first official appearance in a Formula One car at a world championship event when he tested on the Friday ahead of the 2006 race for BMW-Sauber. Pictured standing in the team‘s motorhome before his appearance, the German typically ended the day fastest in the second free practice session

The 2006 race was also a first for Felipe Massa (holding trophy), with the Ferrari driver grabbing his maiden win for the team at the 14th attempt and his first overall career triumph ahead of Alonso and the Brazilian‘s team-mate Michael Schumacher

Proving it was no fluke, Massa followed up his 2006 success by winning again a year later as he leads from the start ahead of team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and McLaren‘s Lewis Hamilton. Following three years, this was the final time the Turkish Grand Prix was held in August as one of the final few races on the European calendar

Hamilton looked in good shape to claim a podium for McLaren, but his right front tyre soon had other ideas as a puncture saw him drop down to fifth. It would prove costly when the Brit in his rookie year lost the drivers‘ championship by just one point

The 2008 season was a year to forget for Honda. Even if the RA108‘s ‘earth dream‘ livery was of questionable taste at best, there was no denying its woeful performance that had the talented Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello often outside the points. A highlight for Barrichello was his 257th GP in Turkey that broke the record held previously by Riccardo Patrese

Giancarlo Fisichella (top) made a flying start to the 2008 Turkish Grand Prix – just not in the fashion Force India would have wanted him to. The Italian collided with the Williams of Kazuki Nakajima at the first corner putting both out of the race

For a third year in a row Massa triumphed in Turkey, the GP now held in May, as second place Hamilton (left) and third place Raikkonen look on with applause. The victory boosted his world championship hopes after climbing above Hamilton into second behind his Ferrari team-mate. Massa‘s three Istanbul wins made him the most successful driver at the track

Hamilton looks on at the timing screen during final practice ahead of the 2009 race. In a season his under performing McLaren gave him next to no hope of retaining his world championship, he might have enjoyed seeing his name top the timing sheets in Istanbul. Race day though would see the Brit finish a lowly 13th ahead of team-mate Heikki Kovalainen

Meanwhile at the front Jenson Button had leapfrogged Red Bull‘s pole sitter Sebastian Vettel to take the lead at the start of the 2009 event as the two title contenders vie for position during the early stages of the race

Button would eventually win ahead of Red Bull‘s Mark Webber and Vettel, making it his sixth victory for Brawn in just seven races for the team. It would also be his last on the way to eventually winning the world championship that season

The relationship between the Red Bull team-mates Webber and Vettel was always a rather frosty one and one of their biggest public spats came during the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix. Leading the race, Webber (left) had been conserving fuel before his team-mate challenged him for the lead resulting in a collision that cost Red Bull an otherwise probable one-two finish

Vettel spins his finger to his head following the incident with Webber that put him out of the race. The Australian managed to continue but having led comfortably had to settle for third place during the penultimate race to be held in Istanbul

Inheriting the lead were McLaren with Lewis Hamilton leading team-mate Jenson Button. Both were also told to save fuel but despite Hamilton being told that his team-mate would not overtake him, Button did not get the same call – resulting in the duo going wheel-to-wheel for a couple of laps before the 2008 champion came out on top

Despite the incident neither driver displayed any animosity following the race which Hamilton won ahead of his team-mate for a McLaren one-two. Celebrating with the duo at the front wearing the team‘s rocket red victory colours is Hamilton‘s then girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone had guaranteed the future of the Turkish Grand Prix until 2021, calling it the ‘best race track in the world‘. Fans disagreed though and following small attendances the race was axed with the 2011 race being the final event. Here Mark Webber (right) makes his way into the tricky double apex ‘turn eight‘, the circuit‘s most challenging corner

Istanbul failed to go out with a bang, although in fairness there were not many races in 2011 that provided much of a spark as the all conquering combination of Vettel and Red Bull swept before them. The German crosses the line to win the final Turkish Grand Prix, his third victory of 11 in a season where the world champion only failed to finish on the podium twice.

Curiously, Red Bull one-twos were rarer. This being only the first of three in 2011 after Webber finished second in Istanbul – making the misery of the 2010 collision a distant memory. The whole team celebrate in the paddock ahead of the victory

ISTANBUL RACE WINNERS

2005: Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren)

2006: Felipe Massa (Ferrari)

2007: Felipe Massa (Ferrari)

2008: Felipe Massa (Ferrari)

2009: Jenson Button (Brawn)

2010: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2011: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)