Lowestoft carer stole from vulnerable patients

Carer, 51, who stole war medals, cash and jewellery from her elderly patients until police set up spy camera to catch her in the act is jailed

Sonia Maisonave, 51, plundered elderly and seriously ill people she was supposed to look after

A carer who stole money, jewellery and war medals from her vulnerable patients to feed her gambling habit was foiled by a police spy camera that was set up in one of her victim‘s homes.

Desperate Sonia Maisonave, 51, plundered elderly and seriously ill people she was supposed to look after for, a court heard.

Maisonave, employed by Manorcourt Care, was arrested after she was caught red-handed stealing £70 from an envelope containing marked banknotes.

Officers who searched a bedroom cupboard at her house seized a huge stash of jewellery, coins, medals and an iPad.

Maisonave, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, admitted six offences of theft between September 2011 and June 2016 and was jailed for 20 months at Ipswich Crown Court.

Judge Rupert Overbury told the evil thief as he locked her up: ‘As a carer for elderly and infirm people you were in a significant position of trust.

‘People relied on you to go into their homes and carry out your job honestly and you didn‘t.‘

The judge said her vulnerable victims, who still lived in their own homes, were suffering from a range of serious illnesses, including cancer, Alzheimer‘s and osteoporosis.

Maisonave‘s victims included a 96-year-old widow who had lived alone since her late husband, a brave Royal Air Force pilot in the Second World War, died.

The shocked pensioner only realised the vile villain had stolen a pocket watch, RAF medals and cufflinks when she was alerted by police following her arrest.

Maisonave also swiped war medals and jewellery from a woman suffering Alzheimer‘s and her wheelchair-bound husband as well as sentimental rings, including a cherished wedding ring, from a woman of 94.

The ruthless crook also nicked an iPad from a man suffering Parkinson‘s and a gold-plated commemorative coin belonging to an 88-year-old cancer sufferer.

Prosecutor Gerard Renouf said all the loot was recovered, apart from £70 cash.

Laura Kenyon, defending, said Maisonave had no previous convictions but had a gambling habit.

Miss Kenyon said she kept her ill-gotten belongings in a cupboard as she couldn‘t bring herself to sell the items which she knew were of great sentimental value.

She said Maisonave had piled up £13,000 debt and knew she faced a prison sentence.

Manorcourt Care specialises in looking after people who wish to remain in their own home, with 16 branches throughout East Anglia and Greater London.