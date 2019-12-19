LPA off Mindanao may develop into tropical depression — PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau said Friday that the low pressure area (LPA) near Mindanao may develop into a tropical depression. As of 10 a.m., it is located 615 kilometers East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. The LPA is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas and Caraga. Meanwhile, Bicol and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will experience light to moderate rains and thunderstorms. — Kristian Javier