Macron seen winning French election, Melenchon remains in the mix -Elabe poll

April 13 (Reuters) –

* Macron seen with 23.5 percent of votes in first round of French presidential election, Le Pen 22.5 percent, Fillon 20 percent, Melenchon 18.5 percent -Elabe poll for Les Echos and Radio Classique

* Macron seen beating Le Pen in second round of French election by 65 percent to 35 percent – Elabe poll

* Fillon seen beating Le Pen in second round of French election by 58 percent to 42 percent – Elabe poll

* 63 percent of those polled say are certain to vote in first round of French presidential election – Elabe poll

* Elabe poll sees Macron beating Fillon or Melenchon in second round of French vote, Melenchon would beat Fillon or Le Pen

* Elabe poll covered 1,051 people, conducted over Internet from April 11-12

Sorry we are not currently accepting comments on this article.