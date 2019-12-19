Man arrested in death of border agent with Detroit ties

Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, 40, was shot and killed in Arizona just north of the Mexican border after encountering what authorities said was a group of bandits known for robbing illegal immigrants as soon as they crossed the border.(Photo: Customs and Border Protection)

A cartel member suspected of shooting a U.S. Border Patrol agent with ties to metro Detroit has been arrested, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Brian Terry, 40, died Dec. 14, 2010, in a U.S. gun-smuggling operation known as Operation Fast and Furious. The former Marine was killed after a shoot-out with smuggling suspects along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Authorities arrested Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes in Mexico, federal officials announced this week.

“Under the Trump Administration, we have renewed our cooperation with Mexico to better secure our border and address cross-border crime,” U.S. Department of Homeland Security John Kelly said in a press release. “This latest arrest illustrates the commitment of the Administration to seek justice for the brave law enforcement personnel who risk their lives every day to protect the border.”

Terry grew up in Flat Rock and served as a police officer in Ecorse and Lincoln Park before becoming a Border Patrol agent.

The news of Osorio-Arellanes‘ arrest was a relief for Terry‘s mother, Josephine Terry of Brownstown Township. She said he is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with her son‘s death. Authorities are looking for a fifth, she said.

“I’m really happy,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this a long time.”

