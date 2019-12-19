Man badly hurt in violent attack by teenagers

A 28-year-old man has been treated in hospital for serious injuries after being attacked by four teenagers.

The man had been walking on Paisley Road West close to Midlock Street at about 07:15 on Wednesday 12 April when the incident happened.

Police Scotland said he was surrounded by the group, and punched and kicked to the ground before being robbed of his mobile phone.

Detectives described it as a “shockingly violent attack”.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries, including stab wounds, and later released.

It is believed the group of teenage boys, aged between 15 and 19, made off in the direction of Midlock Street.

‘Busy time of day‘

The first suspect was described as white, about 5ft 10in tall, with slim build. He was wearing a light or grey jacket with his hood up, dark trousers and white trainers.

The second suspect was also white and of a similar height and build. He was wearing a navy hooded top and dark trousers.

The third suspect looked about 15 years old, and was white, 5ft 3in and skinny. He was wearing a black hooded top and a red scarf covering his face.

The fourth suspect was white, about 5ft 8in and skinny.

Det Con Jessica Burns urged anyone with information to the police.

She said: “Given the time of day, we know that Paisley Road West was busy.

“Pedestrians and passing motorists may have witnessed this disturbance or seen a group of teenagers running along Midlock Street.”