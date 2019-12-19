Man City captain Vincent Kompany targets becoming mainstay

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany targets becoming mainstay of defence for rest of the season

Vincent Kompany is fighting to become a mainstay at the heart of Manchester City‘s back four until the end of the season.

The club captain was a surprise inclusion for the defeat by Chelsea but missed last weekend‘s victory over Hull City.

He is ready to start against Southampton if selected and Pep Guardiola revealed he wants Kompany to remain at the Etihad Stadium next year.

Asked if Kompany could have an impact come August, Guardiola said: ‘Yep – he has a contract.

‘After Chelsea he reacted and had problems in the leg and we didn‘t want to take risks. The good thing was he was able to play 90 minutes in a tough game at a high level.

‘What I‘ve seen in the last few days he‘s ready for the next game. Hopefully in the next period and the future he can do that.‘

Guardiola also suggested City have ‘a lot of business to do‘ this summer and would not be drawn on their interest in Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

And the Catalan will leave it late to decide whether Claudio Bravo retains his place between the sticks.

‘At the weekend I‘ll decide who will be in goal,‘ Guardiola added. ‘The last week I decided Claudio and Saturday depends if they make a lot of high pressing or not.

‘It‘s about what I see in each week in training. I like both to be involved, I have confidence in both of them.

‘I think Southampton have made an exceptional season. They have exceptional players in all positions. They have very good midfielders.

‘All the strikers are so fast. The wingers play inside. All of them have good quality, the full backs are guys who go up and down.

‘I was really impressed when they came here earlier in the season. We were tired then because of Barcelona but it will be a good test for us on Saturday.‘