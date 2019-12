A man has died following a violent incident in the centre of Glasgow. Police have said an assault took place at about 16:05 in St Vincent Street.

The suspected assailant made off on foot towards nearby West Nile Street. He then inflicted injuries on himself.

The man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died a short time later.

It is understood the incident is not terrorist-related. Police have said their inquiries are continuing.