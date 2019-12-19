Man to stand trial in strangulation of 10-month-old girl

Michael Lask waits for sentencing.(Photo: Jeff Schrier, AP)

SAGINAW — A man will stand trial in connection with the strangling of his fiancé‘s 10-month-old daughter in a Saginaw-area motel.

Saginaw County Circuit Court records show Michael Lask on Wednesday withdrew his plea to second-degree murder due to being mentally ill.

A June 12 status conference hearing has been set. Lask originally was charged with open murder.

Ciana Leigh McCliggott was strangled in March 2016 in Thomas Township. Lask has said he strangled the girl until she stopped crying.

Lask was temporarily living with his fiancé and several children at the motel.

